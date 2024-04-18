FTA issues $316 million NOFO to support and modernize passenger ferry service

The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) has made $316 million in federal funding available to support and modernize passenger ferry service in communities across the country. Across the country, there are approximately 3 million ferry riders each month, utilizing these transit services to get to work, school, healthcare appointments and more.

“I have seen firsthand how, for many Americans in many different parts of the country, ferries are the best and sometimes only way to get where they need to go,” said U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “Through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we’re pleased to make $316 million available to help communities modernize their ferry service so that Americans better, easier more reliable options.”

In addition to FTA’s longstanding Passenger Ferry Program, President Biden’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) established more federal support for ferry service, including for ferry systems transitioning to climate-friendly technologies and to expand ferry service in rural areas. The Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) in funding includes:

The Passenger Ferry Program supports capital projects to buy, replace or modernize passenger ferries, terminals and related equipment. For Fiscal Year (FY) 2024, $51 million is available.

The Electric or Low Emitting Ferry Program provides federal support to transit agencies to buy ferry vessels that reduce emissions by using alternative fuels or on-board energy storage systems. For FY 2024, $49 million is available for grants under the IIJA.

The Ferry Service for Rural Communities Program provides federal support to initiate or expand ferry services in rural areas, including capital, planning and operating costs. For FY 2024, $216 million is available for grants under the IIJA.

“Passenger ferries provide critical and cost-effective travel for people throughout the United States but many ferry agencies are not able to maintain all of their vessels in a state of good repair and make necessary investments in safety,” said FTA Acting Administrator Veronica Vanterpool. “FTA is pleased to provide federal support to help modernize and expand how people travel by water while reducing greenhouse gas emissions, advancing equity by making transit available to more people and creating good-paying jobs.”

In 2023, FTA announced $220.2 million in project selections through its ferry programs.

Complete proposals for funding must be submitted electronically on FTA’s website by June 17, 2024.