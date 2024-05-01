CA: Sausalito ferry service to resume following pier repair

Apr. 30—Ferry service between Sausalito and San Francisco will resume Wednesday following an estimated $250,000 repair to a damaged pier.

The Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District, which operates the ferry, suspended the route April 19 after finding a crack in one of the four pier pylons. The cause remains unknown, said Paolo Cosulich-Schwartz, a spokesperson for the district.

Work to repair the pylon began the next day and involved welding around the crack and adding braces. Damage was in the tidal zone, so work could only be performed during low tide,Cosulich-Schwartz said.

The terminal, built in the 1970s, "has exceeded its useful life," Cosulich-Schwartz said.

A project to replace the dock has been in the works since 2008, and is expected to cost about $22.5 million. The damaged terminal is part of the project. Construction on the overhaul is expected to begin in 2025, Cosulich-Schwartz said.

