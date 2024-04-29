MBTA names David Perry director of commuter ferry services

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) has appointed David Perry as the inaugural director of commuter ferry services. The newly created position will hold Perry responsible for overseeing and administering the MBTA's contract for ferry services.

“We are thrilled to welcome David Perry as our first-ever director of commuter ferry services,” said MBTA general manager and CEO Phillip Eng. “We are confident that under David’s leadership, we will continue building upon our water transportation services to provide the public with a robust multi modal network making public transit the preferred choice.”

Perry's primary focus will be on developing and implementing effective contract management strategies to ensure that all agreed-upon provisions are met, including the maintenance of vehicles, resources and assets. He will also work towards continuously improving service for all MBTA riders and optimizing resource levels for maximum operational efficiency.

“David brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this role,” said MBTA COO Ryan Coholan. “We are excited to have him lead our efforts in improving and expanding our ferry service.”

Perry's most recent position was director of system installation in the fare transformation department and he previously served as a project manager in the capital delivery department for commuter rail. He is a licensed captain and has spent many years as a deck officer aboard ocean-going vessels. David holds a master’s degree in engineering management and a bachelor’s degree in marine transportation from the Massachusetts Maritime Academy.

“With extensive knowledge and experience in the marine industry, including maritime transportation and maintenance, David is well-equipped to lead the MBTA’s ferry services,” said MBTA Executive Director of Commuter Rail Michael Muller. “We welcome David Perry to the MBTA’s Operations Department, as he takes on this crucial role in shaping the future of our commuter ferry services.”

“I’m excited to further the great work of the folks who have gotten the ferry service to where it is today,” Perry said. “I look forward to serving the public and supporting the loyal and growing riders on our ferry system.”