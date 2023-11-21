Pierce Transit launches new on-demand Runner service in the Puyallup area

Pierce Transit launched a new on-demand Runner service in the Puyallup, Wash., area Nov. 14. Trips can be booked on a new, dedicated Pierce Transit Runner app or by calling a phone number. Runner is an affordable, on-demand neighborhood transit service that transports customers in locations that aren't easily accessible by bus. Puyallup Runner adds to Pierce Transit’s existing Runner zones in Parkland/Spanaway/Midland, Ruston, Tideflats and Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

Runner offers the following benefits:

New, state-of-the-art dedicated Runner app powered by Via to optimize rider experience

Increases access to work and school in underserved areas

Improves access to recreation and entertainment

Provides loading and unloading of passengers in safe locations where few accessible stops are available

On-demand and dynamically routed transit offers flexibility for workers on non-traditional shifts

Pairs riders headed the same direction to ensure faster service

Decreases congestion during busiest commute times

Decreases crowding in parking areas

Reduces emissions and car trips

Offers a first-last mile solution for connections to traditional public transportation

Smaller vehicles have access to locations that a bus cannot serve

Puyallup Runner

The zone served by Puyallup Runner includes the city of Puyallup and parts of South Hill from the Puyallup River to 128th St. E, and from Shaw Road East to 9th St. SW. The zone includes Puyallup Station, South Hill Park & Ride and South Hill Mall Transit Center, where riders can make transit connections to local and regional transportation. The Puyallup Runner is available seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The new Via-powered Runner app will also be used for Spanaway, Ruston and Tideflats Runners starting on Jan. 2, 2024. Current Runner riders will need to download the new app at the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. The new Runner app includes the following features:

Easy-to-use interface

Connects to bus and train options, when available

Quick sign-up and trip booking

Simple curb-to-curb service within the zone, just choose your pick-up and drop-off locations

Accurate wait times, real-time vehicle locations

Better communication between drivers, dispatch, riders

ADA compliant features

Ride rating/feedback

About Pierce Transit Runner

Pierce Transit Runner offers ADA accessible trips. Runner vans can accommodate wheelchairs, mobility devices and service animals. Vehicles can also accommodate strollers or bikes.

Runner has the same fare as riding a Pierce Transit bus and is free for youth age 18 and younger. Riders can pay using One Ride Tickets, All Day Passes or 30 Day Passes purchased through their smartphone using the Transit app. Riders can also present a valid ORCA card to ride.