Transdev partners up with the San Benito LTA to operate public transportation services in San Benito County

Transdev is partnering with the San Benito Local Transportation Authority (LTA) to operate public transportation services in San Benito County, Calif. Transdev began providing fixed-route and Dial-a-Ride services on April 13, 2025, enhancing mobility options for residents in Hollister, San Juan Bautista and Gilroy.

San Benito County Express, administered by the San Benito LTA, offers convenient and affordable transportation to key areas within the county and intercounty service to Gilroy’s Caltrain and Greyhound Stations, Gavilan College and connections to the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) bus system. The County Express system also includes a complementary Dial-a-Ride service for flexible, demand-based transportation options.

Located just south of San Jose, Transdev notes San Benito County is experiencing significant growth, requiring a transit system that evolves to meet increasing demand.

“We are thrilled to begin this partnership with the San Benito LTA and support their vision for a well-connected, sustainable transit system,” said Transdev Senior Vice President of Operations Carmen Alba. “By providing flexible fixed-route and Dial-a-Ride services, we aim to improve mobility options for residents while planning for the future needs of this growing community.”

As part of the contract, Transdev says it will work closely with local officials to ensure seamless operations and explore opportunities for future service enhancements.