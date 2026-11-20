Lorain and Elyria city councils recently announced that they will contribute a combined $250,000 toward the county’s public transportation system in 2027, allowing Lorain County Transit to maintain its VIA microtransit service in both cities.

During the Nov. 17 Lorain County commissioners meeting, interim County Administrator Karen Perkins said that officials from both Elyria and Lorain approved $125,000 contributions toward Lorain County Transit for 2027 during their Nov. 16 city council meetings.

The contributions will help the county meet its local funding match requirement and secure an additional $400,000 in toll credits from the Ohio Department of Transportation, Perkins said.

“Between the city contributions, the county’s contribution and also ODOT’s, we’ve cobbled enough funds together to get our local match, so we can continue our ViaLC service in both of those cities for 2027,” Perkins said during the commissioner’s meeting.

The announcement comes after concerns were previously voiced about the future of the ViaLC, an on-demand transportation service in Elyria and Lorain. The county previously announced plans to discontinue the service as officials worked to address funding issues.

Commissioner David Moore said the announcements were encouraging and thanked the two cities for stepping forward despite their own budget constraints.

“I knew everyone’s budgets are tight, but I think they all saw the value in an effective public transportation system,” he said.

Moore also said the county must now consider establishing a dedicated funding source to support and expand Lorain County Transit over the long term.

Potential options include a sales tax or property tax levy, which could be placed before voters. Moore said commissioners should work toward a decision and potentially target the May ballot, depending on the funding mechanism selected and the required public hearings.

Perkins said commissioners will view a presentation on the county’s transportation development plan during their Nov. 20 meeting. The plan will outline the future of Lorain County Transit, including potential service improvements and expanded routes.

The presentation also will also include information on establishing a dedicated funding source for the system.

Moore said that maintaining multiple transportation options, including Dial-A-Ride, fixed routes and ViaLC, is important to meeting residents’ needs.

He also said the county needs to look beyond maintaining existing services and work toward improving connections with the greater Cleveland area.

Perkins said the county has been exploring potential partnerships with organizations such as Lorain County Community College and Cleveland Clinic to help fund pilot routes that could expand transportation access beyond the county.

The county previously partnered with the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority on an application to ODOT for funding to establish connections across county lines near North Ridgeville and Lorain County Community College. However, the application was unsuccessful.

Potential new routes and improvements to travel times between destinations are among the issues expected to be addressed in the transportation development plan.

Perkins said surveys and other data have helped officials better understand the community’s transportation needs.

“I think that this board will be pleased when they do see the transportation development plan on some of the new ideas that we have for the future of transit,” she said.

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