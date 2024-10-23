ODOT investment works to improve Geauga Transit services with Wheels to Work program

Geauga Transit celebrated the launch of its new Wheels to Work program to improve transportation access to jobs in Geauga County, Ohio. A recently created Ohio Department of Transportation Workforce Mobility program grant will fund the program to help transport Amish and residents who are transit dependent to job opportunities at area manufacturers and businesses.

Geauga Transit is creating two daily routes connecting Middlefield and Chardon and another route along SR-422 to link residents to jobs. This $1.78 million infrastructure investment will work to bring long term economic and environmental benefit to both Geauga Transit and Geauga County.

The funding will support the purchase of the agency’s first three propane-fueled buses and operating and maintenance expenses for the new service. Geauga Transit purchased the propane-fueled Terra Transit buses from TESCO Bus, a bus supplier in Oregon, Ohio. The agency anticipates the buses will provide 35 percent fuel savings.