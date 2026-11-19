Cleveland's public transit agency wants to build more housing on underused land near its train stations. And it isn't going it alone.

Last month, the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (GCRTA) began searching for developers to build a mixed-use residential and commercial project on a 1.4-acre site on an area of Columbus Road between some of Cleveland's fastest-growing neighborhoods. The request for qualifications issued by the authority specifies a transit-oriented development, calling for a project that connects with adjacent rail services and increases ridership. With growth in the areas surrounding the vacant site, the agency is betting that it's a good time to build.

"We hope to capitalize on that momentum and produce a transit-oriented development that has all the bells and whistles," says James Rusnov, GCRTA's real estate manager.

Transit agencies regularly solicit transit-oriented development (TOD) projects, typically dense clusters of housing and sometimes retail with pedestrian connections to bus or rail service, on land that they own. And policymakers regularly promote it as a good urban planning practice, linking homes with transit service to build residential and commercial density, allow people to drive less, and prevent sprawl and limit carbon emissions. The recent RFQ for Cleveland's Columbus Road stands out because of the partnership behind it.

GCRTA has joined forces with the city of Cleveland, Cuyahoga County, the county Planning Commission, and the Port of Cleveland to form a Cuyahoga transit-oriented development partnership, aiming to set a development agenda using different tools from each of the authorities, including financial incentives, zoning regulations and planning services. The partnership, and the individual developments it supports, are meant to increase transit ridership, improve transportation safety, help residents access jobs, lower household costs and entice development. It builds on the discrete efforts of each of the partners.

"We came to this crux of everybody doing something but not everybody doing something together," says Mary Cierebiej, executive director of the Cuyahoga County Planning Commission, which has developed a model transit-oriented development zoning overlay for cities in the region to adopt. "We just thought, this is the time ... to do this together and really launch something in partnership rather than everyone doing things separately."

Like other transit agencies, GCRTA has fewer riders than it did before the pandemic. But it has recovered a lot since the early days of the pandemic as well. Maribeth Feke, GCRTA's planning director, says the agency believes its ridership isn't going to grow much more without major service expansions. Transit-oriented development projects are meant to help the agency take advantage of underused assets, like vacant land, while bringing more people to parts of the city that have good transit access.

"It's not like we're going to make billions of dollars on TOD," Feke says. "But it will help our operating fund and it will help us do future development that makes sense. It'll also help our ridership."

The Columbus Road site is the first RFQ to come out of the partnership. It comes with certain requirements, including less parking than would be required in other parts of the city and subsidized transit passes for future residents. And it outlines some preferences, including mixed-income units in the housing portion of the project. The transit agency says it's an ideal site to build a TOD project, and the city says it's a high-priority area for redevelopment. Cleveland, like other Rust Belt cities, has long worked to repurpose vacant land. The city wants to promote infill development and dense mixed-use neighborhoods, and it shares the transit agency's goal of increasing transit ridership.

"I think the Venn diagram of overlap for all the goals [between partners] is really high. It's close to a circle," says Adam Davenport, deputy chief of integrated development for Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb. "[The partnership] should display to the public that your government is working for you. This is an all-of-government approach between different organizations that are really striving to redevelop public land."

The Port of Cleveland, meanwhile, doesn't stand to gain directly from the partnership, but it does have a broad mission to promote economic development, says Jeff Epstein, the port's CEO. And it has unique tools to help make transit-oriented development deals happen. The port has a state-enabled capital lease program that allows it to own a piece of land and provide sales tax exemptions for construction materials to developers who are building on it. It is also able to provide bond financing at a lower interest rate than other public agencies. The port has also started to explore setting up a revolving loan fund for TOD projects. Its participation in the TOD partnership sends an important signal about the region's goals, Epstein says.

"The hope on these RFQs when they go out is that the private sector will say, 'Oh, OK, this is important to the local community and it's so important that their public sector is uniquely aligned behind this,'" he says.

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