IL: Ride program surpasses expectations

Decatur Moves celebrated its one year anniversary on Sept. 8.

When the program began, projections were that the service would provide about 100 rides a day. However, in the one year of operation, Decatur Moves has provided more than 170,000 rides, an average of 500 per day.

"We knew microtransit could help address transportation gaps in our community, but the response has exceeded our expectations," said Lacie Elzy, the city's economic and community development director. "During its first year, Decatur Moves connected residents and visitors with jobs, schools medical appointments, shopping, entertainment, and other essential destinations throughout Macon County. The ridership demonstrates that this service was needed and has quickly become an important part of our public transportation system."

Highlights of the microtransit system this year include:

■ 170,210 completed passenger boardings.

■ Nearly 500 passenger boardings per day, with a 96.37% overall on-time performance.

■ An average trip distance of 5.43 miles.

■ More than 75% of bookings completed through the Decatur Moves mobile app.

■ 6,078 recurring riders. Decatur Moves operates daily and provides on-demand, shared-ride transportation throughout Macon County. Its Urban Zone includes Decatur, Forsyth and Mount. Zion, while its Rural Zone serves the remainder of Macon County.

The city is pursuing federal funding to support the expansion of Decatur Moves and is applying through the Illinois Department of Transportation's Consolidated Vehicle Procurement Program for additional vehicles.

Additional funding and vehicles would allow the city to serve more riders, improve vehicle availability, reduce wait times, and work toward extending microtransit service until midnight. Councilman Dennis Cooper, at Tuesday's Decatur City Council meeting, asked how the new service has impacted the fixed bus route service.

"I'm glad you asked," Elzy responded, noting she will be seeking council approval for a comprehensive operational analysis to be conducted next year to evaluate the interaction of mircrotransit and the fixed bus routes and to identify opportunities for expansion and ways to improve both servicess.

She said it has been more than a decade since the last analysis was done.

For more information or to book a ride, download the Decatur Moves app, visit DecaturMoves.com, or call 217-424-2821.

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