Cobb County officials unveiled the county’s microtransit service expansion Thursday morning, bringing the on-demand service to new areas of the county.

The microtransit service, known as CobbLinc Go, is operated by Via Transportation and uses minivans that can carry up to five passengers. Riders request the service through an app, similar to services like Uber and Lyft. It’s available weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

CobbLinc Go officially launched in late 2024 with service starting in south Cobb as part of a two-year pilot program with an option for a third year.

The service averaged nearly 2,400 trips per month during its first 19 months and reached 3,628 trips in April 2026, compared with about 640 monthly trips under the former FLEX service, per the county.

Rides on CobbLinc Go are priced at $2.50 per trip, the same as a bus fare.

The expansion, which the Cobb County Board of Commissioners approved in August, adds service areas in northwest Mableton and creates pilot zones in parts of Acworth and Kennesaw.

Cobb Department of Transportation staff gathered alongside representatives from the Town Center Community Improvement District, Commissioner Erick Allen and Cobb Board of Commissioners Chair Lisa Cupid for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the expansion opening service.

Cupid said the expansion will improve access to amenities and create opportunities for residents.

“It’s more than just physical mobility or transportation mobility, it’s about economic mobility and opportunity,” Cupid said.

Cobb Department of Transportation Director Drew Raessler said the expansion will serve a wide variety of people, including college students heading to class, seniors getting to doctor’s appointments and residents going to Town Center and downtown Acworth for shopping.

The north Cobb pilot covers about 31 square miles in portions of Acworth and Kennesaw, including downtown areas, Kennesaw State University, Cobb County International Airport and Town Center Mall. The service includes free transfers to local buses. The pilot complements Routes 40 and 45 and Rapid 10 by providing local circulation and first- and last-mile connections, the Marietta Daily Journal previously reported.

Meanwhile, the south Cobb expansion adds about six square miles to the existing zone — which includes Wellstar Cobb Hospital, two high schools, several grocery stores, a library and a county recreation center — extending service into northwest Mableton.

The county’s Title VI analysis found that the expansion would provide microtransit access to about 18,105 additional residents, a 19% increase. The county found no disparate impact on minority populations or disproportionate burden on low-income residents.

Allen emphasized the expansion’s connections to local bus routes, saying it takes steps toward solving a major issue with transit in the county.

“We are now connecting that first and last mile, which is the most critical, so that people can move seamlessly through the region and throughout the county to get where they need to go, which is critically important,” Allen said. “For years, that has been one of the biggest gaps in Cobb transit, that first and last mile.”

The total cost for the two-year Acworth/ Kennesaw pilot project is an estimated $4.8 million.

Funding from the state’s Transit Trust Fund program is providing $3.84 million for estimated project costs. The county is providing the remaining $960,000 using existing Federal Transit Administration grant funds and local match funds.

The county will pay Via Mobility LLC $3.19 million for the two-year pilot program in north Cobb.

For the south Cobb expansion, the board is set to approve a one-year continuation of services and amendment with Via Mobility through Sept. 2027 and expand the microtransit area by approximately six miles.

The cost for the contract renewal and area expansion is approximately $1.57 million paid through the TTF, Federal Transit Administration grants and associated local match funding.

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