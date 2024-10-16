CobbLinc Go to take over on-demand services for Cobb County Oct. 29

Effective Oct. 29, CobbLinc Go, a new on-demand transit service tailored to improve access in south Cobb, Ga., will be replacing FLEX, the current on-demand service for the area. The new service will operate across Austell, Powder Springs and southwestern Marietta in one large service area comprising the three FLEX zones.

The service will allow riders to commute, run errands and connect to the route 25 & 30 bus lines on their own schedules. The service is part of a two-year pilot microtransit program to enhance public transportation in south Cobb County.

With CobbLinc Go, riders can book a ride for $2.50 in the CobbLinc app or call a few minutes before they are ready to leave. A vehicle will come to pick up the customer and drop them off steps from their door. Riders will be grouped with others headed in the same direction. Wheelchair-accessible vehicles are also available. These services are offered weekdays from 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.