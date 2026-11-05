MassDOT awards $3 million in funding to expand transportation options across the state

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has awarded $3 million in funding through the Transportation Management Association (TMA) Grant Program to expand transportation options for workers and residents across Massachusetts for 14 regional TMAs and one statewide association.

The funding will support a range of projects, including expanded shuttle and ferry services, improved connections to Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) stations, bike commuting programs and new transportation options for workers with nontraditional schedules.

"Thanks to the support of the Healey-Driscoll Administration, MassDOT is able to collaborate with employers and Transportation Management Associations to provide sustainable and reliable transit options for their workforce," said MassDOT Interim Secretary and MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng. "Investments like these $3 million in grants will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, foster economic development in communities across the state and provide meaningful alternatives to single-occupancy vehicle trips. We look forward to working with our partners to expand transportation options and support climate-friendly transit for residents and businesses across Massachusetts."

According to MassDOT, TMAs are membership-based organizations that focus on improving transportation options and infrastructure within a specific region or community. TMAs are typically formed through collaboration between local businesses, government agencies and community stakeholders to address the unique transportation needs of their respective regions.

MassDOT also notes that TMAs implement programs and initiatives aimed at promoting alternative transportation methods like carpooling, vanpooling, biking, walking and public transit usage, as well as provide transportation-related services, including shuttle programs, carpool matching services and commuter incentives, all geared towards reducing single-occupant driving.

“We are proud to support projects that facilitate a shift to more sustainable modes of travel and expand mobility. These organizations are partners in our commitment in creating a more connected, accessible and environmentally responsible transportation network that improves quality of life for residents and communities across Massachusetts,” said MassDOT Rail and Transit Administrator Meredith Slesinger.

Some of the projects awarded funding include:

Lower Mystic TMA (180,400): Continue shuttle service linking public housing with affordable grocery options and transit connections serving Boston, Everett and Chelsea, Mass.

Neponset Valley TMA (66,000): Pilot transit options to support commutes of workers to second and third shift jobs.

Seaport TMA (235,000): Support ferry connecting employers at Pier 10 to North Station and incorporate wayfinding improvements that riders have requested.

Assembly Square TMA (400,000): Construct a permanent mobility hub in Assembly Square based on past prototypes, promoting wayfinding and multimodal connections.

The full list of projects is available on MassDOT's website.