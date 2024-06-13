Massachusetts awards more than $13 million in funding for 14 local transportation infrastructure projects

Massachusetts awarded more than $13 million in funding for 14 projects to support local transportation infrastructure and other needs. The awards come from revenue generated by the Fair Share Amendment and are matching funds for projects and initiatives eligible for federal discretionary grants offered by the U.S. Department of Transportation. The matching funds are part of a total of $476.5 million in Fair Share dollars made available for transportation investment in the Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 Massachusetts Budget.

“When we empower city and town leaders to address their unique infrastructure needs, we are helping them achieve a better quality of life for their residents,” said Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey. “We’re proud to partner with the Legislature to dedicate Fair Share funding to critical initiatives like these, which will help make our state’s transportation network safer and more robust – and our municipalities more interconnected.”

“The communities selected for these Fair Share awards have shown that they know how to put infrastructure money to good use,” said Massachusetts Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll. “We look forward to seeing the improvements they will deliver for their residents with this funding.”

Among the projects receiving the funding:

Lynnway Multimodal Corridor in Lynn, Mass.: $6.7 million for multimodal and safety enhancements.

$6.7 million for multimodal and safety enhancements. Inland Route, along various municipalities in central Massachusetts: $3 million to support track, signal, grade crossing and bridge improvements.

$3 million to support track, signal, grade crossing and bridge improvements. Springfield Area Track Reconfiguration, in Springfield, Mass.: $1.8 million for preliminary work for track, signal, and infrastructure improvements around Springfield Union Station.

$1.8 million for preliminary work for track, signal, and infrastructure improvements around Springfield Union Station. Demonstration Grant for Brockton, Mass.: $47,120 for the planning and implementation of a systemic safety pilot at three intersections.

Several regional planning agencies are also receiving Fair Share funds for safety action plans, which will cover multiple regions throughout Massachusetts, including:

Greater Boston: $540,109

Hampden and Hampshire Counties: $250,000

Southeastern Massachusetts, including Fall River, New Bedford and Taunton: $220,000

North Central Massachusetts, including Leominster: $187,500

Worcester County: $120,000

Franklin County, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket: $115,000

Northeast Massachusetts, including Lowell: $93,808

Southeastern Massachusetts, including Brockton: $80,000

Cape Cod: $60,000

Berkshire County: $49,649

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) notes safety action plans use a data-based approach to improve roadway safety for all users.

The $476.5 million of Fair Share funds included in the FY24 budget supports a variety of projects and initiatives in addition to matches for federal discretionary grants awards. MassDOT notes Fair Share line items fund bridge construction, preservation and repair and supplemental aid for municipalities for local roads and bridges. For transit, Fair Share funds support Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) capital investments, the exploration of means-tested fares for the MBTA, operating assistance for ferry service and regional transit authority improvements.

“Local leaders are knowledgeable and proactive when it comes to improving the transportation infrastructure their constituents rely on and I want to congratulate the winners from this round of Fair Share funding,” said MassDOT Secretary Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “We look forward to seeing the projects come to fruition to improve transit, create safer streets and expand transportation options.”

“The revenue from Fair Share funding is reserved for projects that can truly enhance the quality of the transportation and education systems that our communities rely on for a better future,” said MassDOT Administration and Finance Secretary Matthew J. Gorzkowicz. “These award recipients have demonstrated the potential for their transportation projects to make a difference for users and we are proud to play our part.”