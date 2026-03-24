MassDOT awards $5.5 million in FY26 Community Transit Grant Program funding

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has awarded $5.5 million in funding to 40 Regional Transit Authorities, municipalities and nonprofits through the fiscal year 2026 Community Transit Grant Program operating and mobility management cycle.

MassDOT says the grants will support operating programs and service pilots that provide rides through volunteer driver programs, purchased rides or services operated by the grantee. Funding will also support mobility management initiatives that help residents learn about and navigate available transit options through staff, support, travel training and technology improvements.

“The Healey-Driscoll Administration is leading the way to improve quality of life for all, and with the continued support of the legislature, we are proud to provide funding to make invaluable investments to expand age-friendly and accessible transportation for residents across Massachusetts,” said MassDOT Interim Transportation Secretary and Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority General Manager Phil Eng. “MassDOT is committed to supporting and expanding accessible and mobile transportation options that facilitate independence and strengthen local economies by providing safe, accessible and reliable transportation for communities and their residents across the entire Commonwealth. Through MassDOT’s Community Transit Grant Program, we’re partnering with municipalities, transit authorities, non-profits and Councils on Aging to continue investing in our residents’ abilities to travel with full knowledge, comfort, safety and dignity.”

MassDOT says this round of operating grants includes funding for a long-distance medical shuttle that helps riders access appointments, services providing rides in rural areas with limited public transit and funding to provide door-through-door transportation support for people traveling to medical appointments where they will be under anesthesia and more.

“Through the Community Transit Grant Program, MassDOT’s Rail and Transit Division continues to support our partners at Regional Transit Authorities, municipalities and local nonprofit agencies who provide transit solutions to their communities,” said MassDOT Rail and Transit Administrator Meredith Slesinger. “These grants will provide valuable transit solutions that will enhance mobility and connect residents with the services they rely on.”

According to MassDOT, mobility management grants will support programs such as travel training services, which teach individuals how to ride transit safely and independently, and mobility managers, who help residents understand and coordinate available transportation options. Funding will also support local collaboration among community organizations working to improve regional mobility.

“The Pioneer Valley Transit Authority (PVTA) is pleased to receive these awards, which will enable us to continue our Beyond ADA grant program,” said PVTA Administrator Sandra E. Sheehan. “Through this program, we support area Councils on Aging in extending transportation services beyond what we can provide directly. This funding also sustains our Mobility Management program, where staff work with older adults, people with disabilities and other community members to build the skills and knowledge needed to ride our buses and access transit independently. As one student with a disability who participated in the program shared, I liked the travel training a lot because it showed me how to be independent in terms of my travel options."

MassDOT notes this round of Community Transit Grant Program awards is funded using $4 million from the Education and Transportation Fund through the FY26 state budget, as well as $1.48 million in Federal Transit Administration Section 5310 funding.

The full list of recipients can be found on MassDOT’s website.