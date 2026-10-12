WeDriveU extends paratransit, on-demand operations with Pace until 2029

WeDriveU oversees operations and safety management, staffing, training, dispatching/scheduling and fleet maintenance for more than 400 vehicles across the state.
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Oct. 12, 2026
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A smiling transit worker in a high-visibility vest stands beside an empty wheelchair next to a paratransit-style bus with its door open, showing handrails, steps and a wheelchair accessibility symbol.

A transit employee stands with a wheelchair beside a paratransit bus at a curb.

WeDriveU has extended its contracts with Pace Suburban Bus for paratransit and on-demand operations in Cook County, Ill., through 2029. WeDriveU oversees operations and safety management, staffing, training, dispatching/scheduling and fleet maintenance for more than 400 vehicles across the state.  

The extensions come as Pace begins a new chapter under the Northern Illinois Transit Authority (NITA).  

“Our partnership with WeDriveU supports Pace’s commitment to providing safe, reliable and accessible service,” said Pace Executive Director Melinda Metzger. “This contract extension allows us to build on a decade of collaboration while continuing to strengthen the service our riders depend on.”  

WeDriveU is supporting a range of service modernizations, including onboard dash cams featuring artificial-intelligence powered onboard telematics and video to enhance operator safety and efficiency. 

“WeDriveU is pleased to continue providing safe, reliable services across the region and we commend our local operations teams on their consistent, high performance,” said WeDriveU Regional Vice President of Operations David Goshen. “We look forward to serving the community in new ways in support of Pace’s Driving Innovation strategic vision plan and new regional transit framework.” 

About the Author

Brandon Lewis
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Brandon Lewis

Associate Editor

Brandon Lewis is a recent graduate of Kent State University with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Lewis is a former freelance editorial assistant at Vehicle Service Pros in Endeavor Business Media’s Vehicle Repair Group. Lewis brings his knowledge of web managing, copyediting and SEO practices to Mass Transit magazine as an associate editor. He is also a co-host of the Infrastructure Technology Podcast.

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