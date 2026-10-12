WeDriveU extends paratransit, on-demand operations with Pace until 2029

WeDriveU has extended its contracts with Pace Suburban Bus for paratransit and on-demand operations in Cook County, Ill., through 2029. WeDriveU oversees operations and safety management, staffing, training, dispatching/scheduling and fleet maintenance for more than 400 vehicles across the state.

The extensions come as Pace begins a new chapter under the Northern Illinois Transit Authority (NITA).

“Our partnership with WeDriveU supports Pace’s commitment to providing safe, reliable and accessible service,” said Pace Executive Director Melinda Metzger. “This contract extension allows us to build on a decade of collaboration while continuing to strengthen the service our riders depend on.”

WeDriveU is supporting a range of service modernizations, including onboard dash cams featuring artificial-intelligence powered onboard telematics and video to enhance operator safety and efficiency.

“WeDriveU is pleased to continue providing safe, reliable services across the region and we commend our local operations teams on their consistent, high performance,” said WeDriveU Regional Vice President of Operations David Goshen. “We look forward to serving the community in new ways in support of Pace’s Driving Innovation strategic vision plan and new regional transit framework.”