WeDriveU to take over Greater Peoria Mass Transit District’s paratransit services

WeDriveU has been awarded the contract to operate the Greater Peoria Mass Transit District (GPMTD) CityLift and CountyLink paratransit services.

GPMTD announced the transition to WeDriveU from another private operator as part of an “ongoing commitment to provide efficient, reliable and high-quality transportation services for individuals with disabilities in our region, in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).” GPMTD notes that it conducted 145,000 passenger trips in 2024 and anticipates continued growth.

WeDriveU began operating paratransit service at its new Peoria, Ill., customer service center in December 2025. Located between Chicago and St. Louis, WeDriveU says its site centralizes customer service, operations management, workforce amenities, training, a bus yard and maintenance.

“We welcome WeDriveU to the GPMTD team and are pleased to work together to provide exceptional paratransit services to Peoria and our surrounding communities,” said GPMTD General Manager Kofi Kisseh “WeDriveU stands out with its unique approach to attracting, developing and retaining a team, which aligns with our goal to expand our services and increase customer satisfaction.”

CityLift: a vital community link

CityLift/CountyLink customers get door-to-door paratransit services from WeDriveU. Drivers receive specialized training to assist passengers with wheelchairs and other mobility aids and to guide their journeys to medical and other appointments, work, school and shopping.

“WeDriveU is thrilled to partner with GPMTD and build on 55 years of service and connections in the region,” said WeDriveU Chief Commercial Officer Tim Wayland. “We thank GPMTD’s leadership and board of trustees for their vision and confidence in WeDriveU meeting their high standards for safe, reliable transit solutions.”

The new service expands WeDriveU’s Midwest presence to six Illinois customer service centers, supporting transit agencies and private-sector customers in Chicago and throughout the state.