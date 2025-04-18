CA: Waymo wants to expand its robotaxi service area in the South Bay

Waymo is seeking the state's permission to expand its footprint in the South Bay, offering fared robotaxi rides throughout San Jose and along the Peninsula.

A map included in the company's updated passenger safety plan highlights the new territory in orange: a swath of unconquered land that enfolds the future San Jose BART line and the spaghetti tangle of Interstate 280. It stretches east to Alum Rock, south toward Morgan Hill and west to Skyline Blvd.

The company filed its safety plan with the California Public Utilities Commission on March 26, and the public had until April 15 to comment. Business groups, politicians and at least one social service organization submitted letters of support.

"Autonomous vehicles are already being used daily by thousands of San Francisco residents and visitors," wrote Emily Loper, vice president of public policy for the Bay Area Council, an association of major employers. She pointed out that self-driving technology has made roads safer and could potentially reduce carbon emissions, since Waymo's fleet runs on electricity.

Another letter, from the homelessness service provider LifeMoves, described Waymo as "a welcome resource for our community" because the cars provide transportation to jobs and are designed to follow traffic rules — making them less dangerous to destitute people who walk or bike as a primary mode of transportation.

In San Francisco, however, efforts to extend Waymo's reach have provoked controversy. When Mayor Daniel Lurie recently opened a car-free stretch of Market Street to Waymo robotaxies, pedestrian and cycling advocates balked, saying the self-driving vehicles would cause congestion and undermine public transit.

But a spokesperson for Waymo pushed back, asserting that autonomous ride-hails fill "mobility gaps for a diverse group of riders."

"We believe mobility is a team sport," the spokesperson said in a statement.

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan underscored the potential economic impact of Waymo in a letter to the CPUC urging approval of South Bay service. He said the company has generated $40 million in "additional economic activity" since it began operating in the Bay Area in late 2022. Further, Mahan said, "89% of surveyed riders have expressed interest in using Waymo for airport transportation."

California's Department of Motor Vehicles granted Waymo's request for the South Bay expansion on March 17. Officials at CPUC are currently weighing whether to allow the plan to move forward.

