Jacksonville Transportation Authority hosts 2025 National AV Day Conference

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) partnered with Guident and AV America to host the 2025 National AV Day Conference, a day-long event that highlighted autonomous vehicles (AVs) impact on public transit. The conference brought together nearly 300 attendees and took place one week before JTA’s NAVI service launch.

“Today was an incredible day of engaging conversations and deep dives into the realities of how technology is transforming the future of public transportation,” said JTA CEO Nat Ford. “At the JTA, we believe in the power of AVs to seamlessly connect neighborhoods, business districts and entertainment venues. We are proud to share how Jacksonville is using this innovative technology to meet our community’s mobility needs.”

The conference began with tours of the Autonomous Innovation Center (AIC), followed by a welcome from Ford and a keynote session from HOLON North American CEO Markus Schlitt. JTA says Schlitt discussed the role of autonomous mobility in shaping future cities. HOLON is building its AV manufacturing plant in Jacksonville, Fla., creating more than 800 jobs and nearly $300 million in economic impact. The JTA notes it plans to evolve its AV fleet with the HOLON Mover as the vehicles become available in the coming years.

Throughout the event, JTA shared insight into its AV journey, as well as how it is working to create a pipeline of automotive technology professionals in Jacksonville. From working with Florida State College at Jacksonville to develop internships and curriculum that will train future transportation leaders, to playing a role in bringing an industry-leader like HOLON to the city.

Panels and discussions also featured a variety of speakers from industry leaders nationwide.

Sessions included: