Uber and May Mobility agree to multi-year AV partnership

Uber Technologies, Inc. and May Mobility, Inc. have agreed to multi-year partnership that will allow May Mobility to deploy thousands of autonomous vehicles (AV) on the Uber platform during the next few years, with an initial launch planned for Arlington, Texas, by the end of 2025.

Under the agreement, Uber will offer customers the option of a May Mobility AV on the Uber platform on qualifying trips. May Mobility will provide a fleet of American-made, hybrid-electric Toyota Sienna Autono-Mobility as a Service vehicles equipped with May Mobility’s patented multi-policy decision making (MPDM) technology. The first deployment will launch with onboard safety operators before transitioning to driverless. Following the initial launch in Arlington, Uber and May Mobility intend to expand to additional U.S. markets in 2026.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with May Mobility to continue to scale the availability of autonomous vehicles across the United States,” said Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi. “At Uber, we’re building the future of transportation, working with the world’s leading autonomous vehicle developers like May Mobility to help commercialize and deploy this technology quickly at scale around the world.”

May Mobility’s MPDM platform applies real-time, human-like reasoning to handle unexpected situations with artificial intelligence-powered speed and precision, making it able to navigate real-world situations without having to rely on predefined scenarios. Uber notes MPDM easily adapts to any new scenario or environment.

“Launching on the Uber platform is a big signal to the market that May Mobility is ready to quickly expand to major markets as the pre-eminent autonomy-as-a-service provider,” said May Mobility CEO and Co-founder Edwin Olson. “Uber and May Mobility will make it possible for more people across the U.S. to enjoy the transformative benefits of autonomous vehicles.”

May Mobility has operated in Arlington since 2021. Uber says more details on the launch will be announced in the coming months.