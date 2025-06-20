The Connect AV shuttle pilot returning to Detroit

The Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT) is bringing back The Connect, an autonomous vehicle (AV) shuttle pilot program initially launched last summer to offer sustainable transportation and address the growing need for efficient, modern transit options in urban areas.

In partnership with Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, alongside the city of Detroit’s Office of Mobility Innovation (OMI) and key partners Bedrock, Michigan Central, Michigan’s Office of Future Mobility and Electrification (OFME) and the Michigan Department of Transportation, the free public service is advancing into its next phase with enhanced autonomous operations and expanded route offerings. Trained safety operators will remain on board at all times to monitor operations and ensure rider safety.

DDOT notes the relaunch was made possible by a $1.67 million grant that will support expanded service and technology upgrades. On June 17, Detroit City Council voted unanimously to approve the extension of The Connect and its transition to fully autonomous service.

Public operations will resume on July 7, 2025, with shuttles running Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. for the first four months. Regular service hours of 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. will resume in November 2025.

The Connect AV shuttle service launched on Aug. 13, 2024, as a pilot to test the technology and community interest. During the pilot, DDOT notes the shuttle was operated by a safety driver. Following a successful initial run, the service paused on Jan. 31, 2025, to undergo next-generation upgrades and full autonomous functionality.

"Detroit has always been at the forefront of mobility innovation, and The Connect AV shuttle is another step toward making our city more accessible, efficient and environmentally friendly,” Duggan said. “With the transition to full autonomous operation, we are not just embracing the future of transportation, we are leading it. This pilot reflects our commitment to delivering mobility solutions that benefit our residents and visitors alike."

"The Connect AV shuttle pilot is a testament to Detroit’s dedication to pioneering advanced transportation solutions,” said OMI Chief Tim Slusser. “By integrating autonomous technology into our mobility ecosystem, we’re improving connectivity, reducing emissions and ensuring our city remains a leader in smart mobility. The feedback from our riders has been invaluable, and we’re excited to bring back an even more efficient and responsive service on July 7."

Key pilot program updates

After a four-week ramp-up period, DDOT notes The Connect service will become fully autonomous in early August 2025, which will eliminate manual driving while ensuring that trained safety operators remain behind the wheel at all times, marking a major step in advancing AV technology tailored to Detroit's urban environment. Additionally, the Liftango app is available for riders to download and use to track shuttles in real time, plan routes and receive arrival estimates, enhancing overall accessibility.

As part of the program’s expansion, a fifth shuttle will join the fleet in fall 2025 to further reduce wait times and improve service efficiency. DDOT says ridership data has demonstrated strong engagement, and community feedback has played a critical role in shaping the service. A comprehensive report analyzing ridership patterns is underway, and key updates will continue to be made to improve service efficiency and user experience. Based on demand and feedback, The Connect’s updated route will be rolled out with the return of the service.

The Connect shuttle details

Frequency: Shuttles arrive approximately every 10 to 15 minutes during peak hours.

Shuttles arrive approximately every 10 to 15 minutes during peak hours. Tracking: Real-time tracking is available via the Liftango app or web platform.

Real-time tracking is available via the Liftango app or web platform. Route: A loop connecting Michigan Central, downtown Detroit and the East Jefferson Riverfront.

Route map and stop list

According to DDOT, the updated 10.8-mile two-way route links Michigan Central in Corktown to Bedrock's 200 Walker St., with several new stops included to meet community needs. Stops include Michigan Central, Rosa Parks Transit, Greening of Detroit, Rivertown Neighborhood and HoneyBee Market, among others.

"Michigan is committed to the development of advanced mobility. The goal of projects like the Connect is to future-proof our roads for the next evolution in transportation," said OFME Chief Mobility Officer Justine Johnson. "By reducing human error and enhancing predictive maintenance, autonomous technologies promise safer, more reliable transportation. We are glad to support the improvements to this service as it incorporates feedback from riders and becomes fully autonomous."

The full stop list and updated map can be found on DDOT’s website.