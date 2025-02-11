TX: Lyft plans robotaxi effort with a launch in Dallas

Dallas is set to be the first stop for a new robotaxi effort by Lyft.

The ride-hailing app plans to bring vehicles using Mobileye Drive technology to the Lyft platform in Dallas as soon as 2026, David Risher, CEO of the ride-hailing company, said in a post on X. Other cities are set to follow with a partnership that includes a Japanese auto and fleet-financing company, Marubeni.

“We selected Dallas in part because of its long history in embracing forward-looking technology and its deep roots in the tech sector,” CJ Macklin, senior manager of communications at Lyft, said, referring to why the city was picked first. “We’re looking forward to sharing more about the launch in the coming months.”

Robotaxis are gaining more attention as technology improves and consumers look for new methods to get around their neighborhoods and cities. Tesla is planning a service for Austin, Elon Musk said last month. Dallas has been part of the evolution around autonomous vehicles, including a recent push by General Motors’ Cruise robotaxi service, though it pulled back on that amid concerns about resources and competition.

Under the new Lyft program, riders would have the opportunity to be paired with an autonomous ride directly through the Lyft app before being picked up by one of Marubeni’s vehicles. The Asian company already is a “major global player” in fleet ownership with hundreds of thousands of vehicles through various subsidiaries and joint ventures.

“The more AVs out there, the more the rideshare market expands,” Risher said on X. “It’s all part of our promise to serve and connect.”

Lyft announced the collaboration with Mobileye in November. The firm provides a driverless system that enables automakers and transportation operators to make robotaxis, ride-pooling, public transport and goods delivery fully autonomous, its website said.

©2025 The Dallas Morning News. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.