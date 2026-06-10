Moovit partners with L.A. Metro on new app

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (L.A. Metro) has selected Moovit to power its new LA Metro app, which delivers seamless, multimodal mobility experience for residents and visitors alike just prior to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The app brings the agency’s six standalone applications into one platform for planning and paying across modes of transportation. The app integrates information and guidance on bus, rail, subway, on-demand rideshare, bikes, scooters and car-share to provide comprehensive trip planning and contactless payment with real-time information, live directions, service alerts and more key features.

For L.A. Metro, the initiative is part of the agency’s goal of digitally enhancing its transport network for everyday commuters and is also a critical step in preparing the region for a series of world-class global events, including the World Cup, Super Bowl LXI in 2027 and the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2028. The app is available in 45 languages and provides accessibility features to empower people across the disability spectrum to use public transport with more assurance.

“As Los Angeles is preparing to welcome the world, we’re proud to partner with [L.A.] Metro at this historic moment,” said Moovit COO Gil Balog. “Moovit has guided more than one billion users across 112 countries and has helped cities manage both daily mobility and the demands of global events like the 2016 Rio Olympic Games. We’re bringing that scale, innovation and on-the-ground expertise to Los Angeles to deliver a world-class transit app, keeping residents moving, visitors exploring and fans connected when it matters most.”

The LA Metro app is available for download on the App Store and Google Play Store.