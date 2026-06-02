L.A. Metro launches mobile app, contactless fare payments 

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (L.A. Metro) has launched a mobile app and contactless credit and debit fare payment. L.A. Metro says the new technologies will create a more intuitive, connected and accessible transit system by making it easier for everyday riders and visitors traveling throughout Los Angeles County for major global events, including the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“Today’s launch represents a significant step forward in how [L.A.] Metro serves its customers,” said L.A. Metro Board Chair Fernando Dutra. “By introducing credit and debit fare payments and an official mobile app, we’re making transit simpler, shortening lines, improving speed and making our system easier to use for daily commutes, special events and visitors from around the world.”

According to L.A. Metro, the new credit and debit payment system allows customers to simply tap their credit or debit cards, digital wallets or wearable devices at fare gates and bus validators. Riders can pay fare for themselves and up to four additional passengers using one card. Available on L.A. Metro and 26 TAP participating transit agencies, the system reduces waiting times, speeds boarding and improves convenience systemwide. L.A. Metro notes that to ensure transfers and fare capping benefits apply correctly, customers must use the same payment method in the same format for each trip.

The agency’s new mobile app includes:

Trip planning across bus and rail services with real-time information.

Integration with regional transit providers for a seamless multimodal experience.

Service alerts, notifications and real-time updates.

Locations for key amenities, including restrooms, customer care centers, TAP vendors, Metro Bike Share stations and Metro Micro zones.

Multilingual support and accessibility features such as screen reader compatibility.

L.A. Metro notes future updates will expand the app’s capabilities to integrate fare payment, Bike Share and Metro Micro booking, parking information and payment, safety tools and enhanced customer communication features such as live chat and feedback.

“[L.A.] Metro customers shouldn’t have to navigate multiple apps just to ride transit,” said L.A. Metro CEO Stephanie Wiggins. “This new app, combined with credit and debit payments at the fare gates and on board buses, is about creating a seamless, intuitive experience, whether you’re a daily rider or visiting Los Angeles for the first time. It also positions us for the future, not only as we prepare to welcome the world for major events, including the FIFA World Cup 2026, but also as we continue to serve the millions of people who depend on us every day.”

While credit and debit payments are currently available for full-fare customers, L.A. Metro plans to expand the option to reduced-fare riders in early 2027. According to the agency, customers who prefer to use cash can continue to load funds onto TAP cards and use the system as they do today.

The app is free to use, ad-free and built with universal design standards and is designed to significantly improve access to transit information while supporting a more connected and customer-focused system.