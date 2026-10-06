Optibus launches Real-Time Suite to enhance CAD/AVL systems

Optibus has launched the Real-Time Suite, a cloud-native, live intelligence layer that complements the CAD/AVL systems that transportation agencies and operators already run, without additional hardware.

According to Optibus, Real-Time Suite ingests an agency's schedule data and live vehicle data and returns more accurate estimated time arrivals (ETA), live fleet monitoring, automatic detour detection, one-click passenger alerts and centralized compliance reporting.

Optibus says the Real-Time Suite is a software layer that sits between CAD/AVL hardware and passenger-facing and reporting tools. Built natively within the Optibus platform, its predictions draw on the same schedules and runtimes used to plan the service, improving data reliability without touching the hardware. It is the software core of Optibus Control, Optibus's live operations solution and delivers its real-time intelligence entirely through software.

"The Real-Time Suite takes CAD/AVL systems to the next level. It means sharper ETAs for passengers, detours caught in minutes for dispatchers and authority reports that build themselves,” said Otibus CEO and Co-founder Amos Haggiag. “The industry has made the investment in their CAD/AVL; this is how they get even more value out of it, without investing in more hardware.

For passengers, Optibus says more accurate ETAs across stop signage and journey planning apps like Google and Apple will reduce missed connections and improve passenger experience.

For dispatchers and operations teams, the live fleet technology presents awareness in one view, instead of piecing it together. For compliance and authority relationships, reports are built from one centralized data source instead of scattered spreadsheets.

Real-Time Suite expands on the launch of Optibus Control, a live operations solution that gives control centers real-time visibility into service delivery and the tools to act on it. In January 2026, Optibus Control expanded with service alerts, improved ETA predictions, vehicle diagnostics and a map-based workspace for monitoring live service.