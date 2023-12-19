Equans begins implementing CAD/AVL technology on KRT's fixed-route bus fleet.

The Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority (KRT), with the help of Equans, has begun to implement NAVINEO’s CAD/AVL system on KRT’s fixed-route bus fleet. Following a successful factory testing in the summer, the deployment of Equans’ CAD/AVL and real-time passenger information technologies on the 54 buses is nearing completion and will bring major daily improvements for KRT’s staff and passengers.

The project is part of a comprehensive and ambitious technology modernization initiative undertaken by KRT for its public transit service, including mobile ticketing, scheduling and paratransit software. Equans will deliver a replacement of KRT’s current system for its 24 fixed-route services, including on-board components and onboard Infotainment.

Equans is currently installing and implementing NAVINEO’s CAD/AVL system on KRT’s buses, along with Automatic Vehicle announcements and Infotainment screens. Some of the major improvements will allow KRT riders to benefit from automated service alerts, canceled trip information and detour information all in real-time through multiple medias, including Google Maps, Transit App and KRT's website.

“Our passengers are going to benefit greatly from our partnership with Equans," said Jacob Pitman, KRT director of operations. "Passengers will be able to see where their bus is in real-time and receive route notifications if any disruptions occur. Internally, our operators will also have turn-by-turn directions displayed right in front of them and will also receive the re-routes in real-time. The communication between our dispatchers, operators and passengers will only improve going forward.”

Among other major operational upgrades, Equans is deploying its Driver clock-in/clock out kiosk and Yard Management system, supporting on-time pull-out by KRT’s bus operators. A Business Intelligence software with the ability to easily retrieve and analyze on-time performance data, ridership data, daily dispatch and automated NTD reporting across the organization, will complete KRT’s new system.

“Equans is empowering KRT to provide state of the art technologies to our passengers, operators and administrative team," said Sean Hill, KRT executive director. "From the inception of this project, Equans has been a partner. Vendors are easy to come by. Partners are much more rare.”