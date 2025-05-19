IndyGo proposes fare adjustment, retirement of outdated fare products

Indianapolis Public Transportation Corporation (IndyGo) is proposing a fare adjustment and the retirement of outdated fare products. The agency says the move is designed to foster an equitable, reliable and customer-centered fare payment experience.

“A modern, accessible transit system is the backbone of a thriving city,” said IndyGo President and CEO Jennifer Pyrz. “For Indianapolis to become a world-class city, IndyGo must become a world-class system. We’re committed to operating a network that works for everyone, and these updates are designed to ensure our system is safe and reliable for all who depend on it now and into the future.”

The plan includes a proposed base fare increase from $1.75 to $2.75 for fixed route service, effective Jan. 1, 2026, pending public input and final approval from the IndyGo Board of Directors. The plan also includes fare increases for riders of IndyGo Access, IndyGo’s paratransit service, including an increase from $3.50 to $5.50 for trips within the ADA area, $7.00 to $11.00 for trips in the premium area and $10.00 to $15.00 for same day trips.

IndyGo’s fares have remained the same since 2009. However, the agency says that during the past 16 years, the costs of fuel, labor and vehicle maintenance have risen significantly and that as its financial gap continues to grow, a fare adjustment is necessary to maintain existing service levels, invest in essential maintenance and repairs and support fair, competitive wages for frontline staff.

The fare structure will continue to include free two-hour transfers, daily and weekly fare capping, half-price fares for seniors, youth and individuals with disabilities and free trips for veterans and others.

As part of IndyGo’s 2019 Fare Policy update, it began phasing out the 7-day paper pass. IndyGo says that if the fare increase proposal is approved by the IndyGo Board of Directors, IndyGo would discontinue the sale of additional paper passes, including the 10-trip and 31-day paper tickets. The changes will support the transition to the MyKey electronic fare system.

IndyGo notes MyKey offers a more convenient, equitable option by allowing riders to pay as they go and eliminate the need for large upfront payments. MyKey additionally allows frequent riders to automatically earn daily and weekly discounts through fare capping. As part of this update, IndyGo also will eliminate S-Passes and Summer Youth Passes. The agency notes the changes support its long-term goals of modernizing the system, improving efficiency and ensuring that all riders have access to flexible and affordable fare options.

If approved by the IndyGo Board of Directors, IndyGo would stop selling the 10-trip, 31-day, S-Passes and Summer Youth Passes on July 1, 2026, and would stop accepting the 7-day, 10-trip, 31-day, S-Passes and Summer Youth Passes on July 1, 2027.IndyGo says tge simplified structure supports lower-income riders and infrequent users while also ensuring that those who rely on public transit the most also benefit from the most savings.

The agency will launch a citywide public comment and education campaign in advance of the vote by the IndyGo Board of Directors, with a special focus on reaching low-income, limited English proficiency riders, seniors, youth and riders with disabilities. IndyGo will also host a series of educational events, pop-up stations and info sessions virtually and throughout Marion County to ensure all riders understand the proposed rate increase and how riders can get the most value from MyKey.

“We are committed to listening, answering questions and making sure every rider understands what is being proposed and why,” said IndyGo Chief Public Affairs Officer Carrie Black. “Whether you’ve been riding IndyGo for years, or you just took your first trip yesterday, your voice matters, and we’re here to make sure it’s heard every step of the way.”