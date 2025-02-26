IndyGo selects MV Transportation as new provider for IndyGo Access paratransit services

The Indianapolis Public Transportation Corporation (IndyGo) has selected MV Transportation as the new provider for IndyGo Access. IndyGo says it selected MV Transportation to provide paratransit services through a national competitive process that awarded the contract based on best value procurement. Contract services will start March 1 and will cover an initial period of three years, with two additional one-year options.

IndyGo Access is IndyGo’s reservation-based, shared-ride service available to those who meet the criteria established by the U.S. Department of Transportation under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) of 1990. IndyGo provides countywide public paratransit services through IndyGo Access for Marion County that are comparable to the days and times of IndyGo’s fixed-route systems. IndyGo Access currently consists of 75 revenue vehicles. The agency notes the service completed more than 105,000 trips in 2024.

“IndyGo is greatly impressed with MV Transportation’s strong reputation for excellence in paratransit services,” said IndyGo Deputy Chief Transportation Officer Michael Roth. “We believe this provider’s expertise will greatly enhance our paratransit riders’ overall experience, and its dedication will uphold our commitment to providing the safest and most reliable service possible.”

IndyGo notes that MV Transportation is a provider of paratransit services and one of the largest privately-owned passenger transportation contracting ﬁrms in the U.S. It serves more than 110 million passengers each year across 30 states and Canada, with a team of more than 20,000 dedicated transit professionals. In addition to paratransit, the company offers fixed route, campus and corporate shuttle and student transportation services.