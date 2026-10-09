Miami-Dade County DTPW Board approves fare hike to help address transit funding gap

The Miami-Dade County Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTPW) will restore bus service for thousands of transit riders in Miami-Dade County, Fla., including late-evening service on several major routes, following board approval of an increase in the standard Metrobus and Metrorail fare from $2.25 to $2.75. The additional funding will preserve service on 13 routes eliminated as part of the fiscal year (FY) 2026-27 budget process.

According to Miami-Dade County DTPW, the 50-cent fare increase, the first for Miami-Dade County transit in more than 13 years, will take effect in January 2027. Combined with minor Metrorail operating adjustments, it is expected to generate approximately $9.2 million and benefit about 4,200 daily riders and more than 1.3 million annual trips.

“I am grateful to our residents, riders and County leaders who raised their voices and worked with us to find a path forward,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “Public transit connects people to opportunity, to their families and to the places that matter most in their lives. While this is our first fare increase in more than 13 years, we recognize that every dollar matters for working families. The additional revenue will help keep more buses running and preserve the service residents rely on. Together, we are protecting critical service for thousands of riders and building a stronger, more connected Miami-Dade for everyone.”

The county says the preserved routes were scheduled for elimination beginning in March 2027. This included late-evening service on seven major corridors, Route 279 and five routes serving areas with limited or no other transit options.

“We heard the concerns from our riders and our community, and we took them seriously,” said Miami-Dade County DTPW Director and CEO Stacy Miller, P.E. “We worked closely with the administration and the board to find a way forward that protects service thousands of people rely on every day and begins to provide much-needed dedicated funding to our system. These restorations will help keep our community connected and ensure more riders can continue getting where they need to go, including those who depend on transit late into the evening.”

Miami-Dade County DTPW says it prioritized the restorations based on ridership levels and whether other transit options were available, with priority given to routes where riders would otherwise lose access to service.

As part of required cost-saving measures, the county identified 17 low-ridership routes for service adjustments beginning in March 2027. Of those, 16 will continue operating but will no longer provide service after 10:00 p.m. Route 132 – whose riders have access to alternate routes – had already been scheduled for elimination as part of the November 2026 line-up change. Altogether, the county says the changes affect about 250 daily passengers and save approximately $1.7 million annually.

The approved FY 26-27 budget includes additional bus service reductions impacting just over 3,000 riders annually. These remaining adjustments include eliminating weekend route 338; limited-stop routes 203, 204, 272 and 288; and late-night service on an additional 18 routes. Metrorail passengers will face slightly longer intervals — 30 seconds to one minute more — between trains from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., according to The Miami Times.

As part of the broader structural shortfall experienced by transit, an additional $7.7 million in funding would be required to preserve these routes. The county notes it will continue to offer free and reduced-fare transit programs for eligible riders, including seniors, veterans, students, people with disabilities and residents with limited incomes and will continue working with the board on immediate, mid-term and long-term solutions to address the department’s recurring funding needs.