MTA makes revisions to proposed fare policy updates

The New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has made several revisions to its proposed fare policy updates, which are scheduled for a vote by the MTA Board on Sept. 30. The adjustments follow a six-week public comment period that generated 1,378 submissions from customers, advocates and elected officials across the agency’s service area.

Under the revised proposal, the fare cap for seven days of unlimited subway and bus travel using tap and ride payment would be lowered from $36 to $35, representing a less than 3% increase from the current weekly pass price. Riders would continue to receive unlimited free rides after their 12th paid trip within any seven-day period.

The MTA also responded to concerns from Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) and Metro-North Railroad riders regarding ticket validity windows. Instead of expiring within four hours, all one-way mobile and paper tickets will now remain valid until 4:00 a.m. the following day.

In addition, the family fare program for commuter rail will expand eligibility to include children 17 and under (previously limited to age 11 and under). The $1 child fare applies for up to four children traveling with a fare-paying adult and will now be valid at all times.

The authority notes its operating budget, which was approved by the MTA Board in December 2024, had assumed fare and toll increases would take effect in March 2025. However, the MTA now plans to delay the fare and toll increase to January 2026 to coincide with the systemwide rollout of full tap and ride payment on subways and buses.

For these fare adjustments, the MTA gathered feedback through a broad range of outreach efforts, including three public hearings—both in person and via Zoom—and 22 additional comment sessions held across subway and commuter rail stations, as well as mobile sales vans. MTA notes input was also collected online, by phone, email and mail. According to the agency, the comment total was four times higher than the last time MTA implemented fare adjustments in 2023.