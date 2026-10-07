FL: Tri-Rail 10% fare increase will start next week

The cost of riding South Florida’s Tri-Rail commuter railroad through Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties will go up 10% next week.

The Oct. 1 fare increase was approved by the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority, the commuter rail’s governing board, at a public hearing in June following a fare hike process — which included impact analyses and public comments — that started in January.

“Tri-Rail continues to provide an important and affordable transportation option for residents, commuters and visitors traveling throughout the region,” Diane Hernandez Del Calvo, SFRTA deputy executive cirector, said in a prepared statement. “This fare adjustment is just one of the components to help sustain service and support the long-term financial sustainability of the system.”

Tri-Rail’s heavily discounted fares have not increased since 2019.

Under a complex six-zone fare system, which carries a baseline price range of $5 to $17.50 for one-way trips, the new range would be $6 to $20.

As part of the proposal, prices would be rounded up to the nearest whole dollar, and the price of a regional monthly pass would go up $10 to $165. The commuter line’s weekend $5 discount fare would remain in place.

The new fares will affect all applicable Tri-Rail services, including one-way rides and passes. Discounted fares will continue to be available for eligible passengers.

For information, go to Tri-Rail’s website at tri-rail.com or call 1-800-874-7245.

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