Tri-Rail introucing express train to MiamiCentral beginning July 1

The South Florida Regional Transportation Authority (SFRTA) will introduce a new Tri-Rail express train service starting July 1, 2024. This addition will offer passengers a seamless one-seat ride to and from downtown Miami, significantly reducing travel time between the West Palm Beach and MiamiCentral stations.

The express train will depart from the West Palm Beach Station with limited stops at the Boca Raton Station, Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport Station at Dania Beach and the Metrorail Transfer Station, before arriving at MiamiCentral Station. In the evening, the return express train will depart MiamiCentral providing commuters with a convenient and expedited journey home.

Dave Dech, executive director of SFRTA, expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming improvement, stating, "We are thrilled to unveil this new enhancement to our train service. By offering a one-seat ride and reducing travel time, we aim to provide an enhanced commuting experience for our passengers and attract new riders to Tri-Rail."

The new express trains will be a one-seat ride, not requiring passengers to disembark to connect to shuttle trains that go in and out of MiamiCentral Station. The express train’s schedule also cuts the time to get between West Palm Beach and Miami by more than 30 minutes.

Tri-Rail remains committed to maintaining its current schedule, with 26 trains operating on weekdays and 23 trains on weekends for MiamiCentral, ensuring continued connectivity with Downtown Miami, with all non-express trains still transferring at the Metrorail Transfer Station.

Passengers traveling to and from Miami Airport Station will also benefit from a later departure time, accommodating increased airport traffic and catering to the needs of airport employees working late shifts.

Passengers are encouraged to stay updated on the latest developments by visiting Tri-Rail's website and social media platforms, where copies of the revised schedule will be made available in the weeks leading up to the implementation date.