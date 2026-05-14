NJ Transit sets round-trip 2026 FIFA World Cup ticket prices at $98

New Jersey Transit (NJ Transit) has reduced round-trip transportation to and from the eight 2026 FIFA World Cup matches at NY/NJ Stadium to $98, which the agency says is made possible through additional advertising revenue, which allowed the agency to offset ticket prices. Riders can purchase the dedicated FIFA World Cup tickets exclusively on the agency’s new mobile app. According to NJ Transit, riders who already have the app may need to update to the new version for access to the World Cup train tickets.

“In one month, millions from around the world will gather in our region for one of the largest sporting events in history—and New Jersey is ready to welcome them,” said New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill. “I have been clear: hosting the World Cup cannot come at the expense of New Jersey taxpayers. Since FIFA still will not cover the cost of transporting its fans, despite making $13 billion from the World Cup, we are finding a solution that protects our residents. Thanks to strong partnerships with private sponsors, we’re driving down the cost of transit and delivering a plan that supports this historic moment without placing any additional burden on NJ Transit riders or New Jersey families.”

NJ Transit says tickets will need to be purchased in advance and can only be purchased on the agency’s new mobile app. They will not be available for purchase at station ticket offices or ticket vending machines. Tickets will be limited to 40,000 for each matchday. Tickets will be checked prior to boarding, and attendees should arrive at the designated boarding location during the time period found on their NJ Transit ticket. According to the agency, fans living or staying in New York City, including all five boroughs, must use Penn Station New York for rail travel to the stadium on matchdays.

The agency says fans traveling from New Jersey rail stations will purchase mobile tickets for specific time periods to board trains to the stadium. Tickets checks will occur prior to boarding stadium-bound service. Fans transferring at Secaucus Junction will be directed to board connecting service to the stadium.

“Gov. Sherrill has made it clear that providing safe, reliable and efficient transportation for FIFA World Cup fans is a top priority,” said New Jersey Department of Transportation Commissioner and NJ Transit Chair Priya Jain. “We were able to reduce costs while protecting NJ Transit’s daily customers and commuters from bearing the financial burden. NJ Transit looks forward to delivering a quality travel experience for the hundreds of thousands of fans traveling to and from all eight FIFA World Cup matches.”

NJ Transit President and CEO Kris Kolluri says that “corporate partners have recognized the value of aligning their brands with this historic event and the millions of customers and fans we expect to serve this summer. What’s been equally meaningful is their commitment as true community partners—stepping up not only to elevate their visibility, but to help offset the cost of transit for riders and make these experiences more accessible for everyone.”