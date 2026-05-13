New Jersey Gov. Sherrill releases NJ Transit’s Rapid Action Plan

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill has released New Jersey Transit’s (NJ Transit) Rapid Action Plan, a comprehensive roadmap outlining immediate investments in cleanliness, accessibility, public safety and the digital experience. The plan includes investments in cleaner vehicles and upgraded stations, NJT LiveView™ to provide real-time GPS tracking of train and light-rail service, enhanced safety initiatives through a new real time crime center and the debut of a redesigned NJ Transit mobile app.

“New Jerseyans deserve a transit system that is clean, safe, reliable and easy to use,” Gov. Sherrill said. “NJ Transit’s Rapid Action Plan is an immediate commitment to enhance the customer experience. No one wants to ride home on a dirty bus, no one wants to feel unsafe on their train and no one wants to use an outdated and confusing app that makes it impossible to plan your trip. By prioritizing accessibility, safety, cleaner vehicles and facilities and upgraded digital technology, this plan addresses the needs of everyone who uses the system.”

In accordance with Gov. Sherrill’s Executive Order No. 16 issued on March 24th of this year, New Jersey Department of Transportation Commissioner Priya Jain, in her capacity as chair of the NJ Transit Board of Directors, developed the plan with NJ Transit within 45 days. The Rapid Action Plan prioritizes near-term actions to enhance the day-to-day customer experience while also laying the foundation for broader improvements that strengthen reliability, transparency and service across the system. NJ Transit says no additional money will be appropriated from the state during the 2027 budget cycle to fund the improvements, as the agency will fund the cost of the plan using its existing budget.

“The Rapid Action Plan is a direct product of Gov. Sherrill's vision for an improved experience for NJ Transit customers and ridership,” Jain said. “Informed by our residents and customers directly, the plan represents tangible actions that will be taken to improve the accessibility, safety, cleanliness and technology of our stations, trains and buses across the entire public transportation system. NJ Transit is firmly committed to improving the day-to-day experience of every customer served, and the Rapid Action Plan represents a clear foundation for our commitment."

The Rapid Action Plan is structured around four focus areas:

Digital experience, including the mobile app, website and reliability of real-time service information.

Cleanliness of stations, stops and vehicles

Accessibility at NJ Transit-owned facilities, including elevators, escalators, stairs, signage and boarding areas.

Public safety, including lighting, security cameras and law enforcement presence at stations and stops.

Digital experience

NJ Transit will improve how customers receive and use service information by enhancing its reliability and accessibility across all channels—including the accelerated launch of the redesigned NJ Transit Mobile App in response to customer feedback and Gov. Sherrill’s direction.

Other specific initiatives include:

Expanding Wi-Fi access across the bus fleet.

Developing a Unified Customer Communication System to deliver consistent, timely service information across all NJ Transit systems and channels.

Advancing MyBus improvements through technology upgrades.

Investment in NJ Transit’s next-generation platform, NJT LiveView, for delivering real-time visibility across the entire rail network. By capturing precise, GPS-based vehicle location data and transforming it into a single data stream, NJT LiveView is set to power GPS enabled arrival information, service updates and customer alerts across every channel. From station displays and mobile apps to third-party integrations.

Expanding MyLightRail through targeted technology upgrades to improve customer information accuracy and reliability.

Modernizing a travel-focused NJ Transit website.

Modernizing customer-facing digital displays and screens.

Cleanliness

NJ Transit says it will enhance the cleanliness, condition and overall appearance of stations, stops and vehicles to deliver visible improvements for customers and to reinforce systemwide maintenance standards.

Specific initiatives include:

Expanding a Station Care Team model to address outlying stations through rotating service.

Advancing targeted vehicle cleaning programs across the bus and rail fleet.

Implementing a systemwide station condition and improvement program.

Prioritizing high-visibility and high-ridership locations.

Accessibility

The agency notes improving accessibility at its stations and facilities to better support all customers, including those with disabilities, is a key focus.

Specific initiatives include:

Advancing targeted improvements to the reliability of elevators, escalators and boarding areas.

Enhancing signage and wayfinding to improve navigation across stations.

Expanding access to station navigation for the visually impaired.

Public safety

NJ Transit says it will strengthen safety and security across its network by deploying modern technologies and operational strategies to improve visibility, response and coordination.

Specific initiatives include:

Establishing a Real Time Crime Center.

Expanding and upgrading camera systems across stations and facilities.

Advancing targeted lighting and visibility improvements.

NJ Transit notes that the initiatives will be delivered in phases, beginning with targeted technology upgrades and progressing toward a fully integrated, real-time customer communication platform. The agency notes it continues to advance major capital investments that will improve long-term system performance, including the nearing completion of the Portal North Bridge and the delivery of 374 new Multilevel III railcars and 1,400 new buses.

“The Rapid Action Plan reflects a systemwide commitment to all NJ Transit customers,” said NJ Transit President and CEO Kris Kolluri. “We appreciate Gov. Sherrill’s clear focus on delivering immediate improvements that customers can see and feel. By combining near-term, customer-focused actions with continued long-term investments in infrastructure and equipment, we are strengthening both the reliability of our system and the overall travel experience for the hundreds of thousands of customers who rely on NJ Transit every day.”