NJ Transit receives first of 374 multilevel III rail cars, displays new 40-foot bus, Access Link paratransit vehicle and mobile police command center vehicle

New Jersey Transit (NJ Transit) has received the first of 374 multilevel III rail cars. The cars will undergo several months of final testing and commissioning in New Jersey before being joined by up to 40 additional new cars, which the agency says is expected to be deployed into passenger service later this year.

At an event on April 13 at NJ Transit’s Meadows Maintenance Complex in Kearny, N.J., the agency also displayed a new 40-foot bus, a new Access Link paratransit vehicle and a new mobile police command center. Earlier this year, the agency unveiled the first of its fully renovated River LINE light-rail vehicles. The new vehicles represent an investment of more than $3 billion and is a major step in the agency’s plan to fully modernize its rail and bus fleets by 2031.

“New Jersey commuters deserve a transit system that is reliable and state-of-the-art,” said New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill. “That’s why my budget makes a historic investment to modernize one of the oldest rail fleets in the nation—starting with 40 new rail cars and 250 new buses this year. By upgrading its fleet of vehicles, NJ Transit is providing greater comfort, efficiency and dependability to riders statewide. Combined with historic projects like the Portal North Bridge and Gateway Tunnel, we’re making sure commuters have a better ride now and in the future.”

The new multilevel III rail cars will allow NJ Transit to retire rail cars that were built in the 1970’s that operate between 30,000 to 40,000 miles before a mechanical failure and replace them with cars that are ten times more reliable, traveling approximately 400,000 miles before a mechanical failure.

Customer amenities include additional seating capacity and enhanced accessibility, higher operating speeds up to 110 mph, as well as USB charging ports and new onboard information screens. The new rail cars will replace NJ Transit’s aging Arrow III and Comet II and IV single-level cars.

“Modernizing our fleet of rail cars, buses, light rail and Access Link vehicles is essential to delivering the reliable and high-quality service our customers expect and deserve,” said New Jersey Department of Transportation Commissioner Priya Jain. “Providing an improved travel experience is one of our core principles, and these new vehicles play a critical role in achieving that goal.”

The first rail car to be delivered to NJ Transit is a multilevel power car, which are passenger coaches equipped with traction motors. They can propel themselves and two other passenger cars without locomotives, or they can be combined with additional power cars operating trainsets as long as 14 cars. The new multilevel cars are being manufactured by Alstom in Plattsburgh, N.Y.

“The introduction of new rail cars, buses and light-rail vehicles is central to strengthening the reliability our customers depend on every day,” said NJ Transit President and CEO Kris Kolluri. “These investments are designed to deliver more consistent service while improving comfort, convenience and accessibility across our system.”

According to Alstom Americas President and CEO Michael Keroullé, the rail cars “help New Jersey deliver on their commitment, offering reliable vehicles with modern amenities, greater capacity and a more comfortable ride for passengers."

The new 40-foot buses include USB charging ports at multiple seats, brighter LED interior lighting for comfort and energy efficiency and low-floor design with ramps for faster, easier boarding—especially for seniors and customers with disabilities. The buses also feature improved intercom systems for clearer announcements and enhanced safety and security measures such as onboard security cameras, blind-spot cameras to assist bus operators and turn-warning systems to alert pedestrians when buses are making turns.

Access Link presented its new BraunAbility ProMaster Low Floor vehicle—a purpose-built, ADA-compliant low-floor vehicle designed to allow faster and easier embarking and disembarking for both ambulatory and non-ambulatory clients, including but not limited to, senior citizens and customers with disabilities. The vehicles are configured to accommodate five ambulatory passengers and one wheelchair passenger. Access Link plans to place these vehicles into service in summer 2026.

The new mobile police command center is a 45-foot vehicle. It features dual entry points, three separate rooms, including a front operations room with six fully equipped workstations, a middle support area with communications equipment and a rear conference room with seating for 12. The new mobile police command center has the technological capabilities to serve as a centralized command hub for both critical incidents and planned events. Other amenities include:

Touchscreen monitor for displaying maps and other items.

Perimeter cameras for situational awareness around the unit.

Onboard phone system with eight phones.

Seven radios for communication.

Exterior wireless PA system.

Full network with computers, printers and cellular modems for internet.

Exterior programmable LED sign board.

Powered by onboard generator.

NJ Transit notes improvements for the River LINE light-rail vehicles include new LED lighting, replaced seating, new flooring, updated signage and more. NJ Transit plans to upgrade 14 light-rail vehicles over the next few years as part of the program.