Gateway Development Commission resumes work on Hudson Tunnel Project

The Gateway Development Commission (GDC) has fully resumed construction of the Hudson Tunnel Project following the full reimbursement of $205 million in federal funding that was needed to continue construction. The project was paused for approximately three weeks.

The GDC notes that while workers are back on the job for now, construction will have to pause again in two to three months if federal funding disbursements do not continue. In addition, contract awards for the Hudson River Tunnel and New Jersey Surface Alignment contracts remain on hold.

“The Hudson Tunnel Project is the most urgent passenger rail project in the country, and GDC’s mission is to deliver it as soon as possible. Our workers are back, and we are moving full steam ahead across all our construction sites, but we will have no choice but to stop work again if the federal government does not continue to disburse the funds that are committed to the project,” said GDC CEO Tom Prendergast. “This project is too important to delay. That’s why we’re doing everything possible to regain consistent and predictable access to all our federal funding, so we can keep our workers on the job and deliver the reliable, modern rail transit Americans deserve.”

Since the start of 2026: