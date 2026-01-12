NJ Transit advances River LINE transition with system and equipment upgrades

New Jersey Transit (NJ Transit) is in the process of completing a series of upgrades on systems and equipment on the River LINE as the agency advances the transition to take over the operations and maintenance from its current contractor.

NJ Transit President and CEO Kris Kolluri, New Jersey Transit Police Chief Christopher Trucillo and Sen. Troy Singleton (D-NJ-7) unveiled the first vehicle to host a renovated passenger compartment and a recent engine overhaul as part of the effort to improve the customer experience and service reliability.

“As we finalize the process of assuming operation of the River LINE, every upgrade we’re making is focused on improving reliability, communications and the customer experience,” Kolluri said. “This work builds on the systemwide modernization already underway across our bus and rail fleets, as we also maintain an equal commitment to investing in the quality of commute for our light-rail customers.”

As part of the transition, NJ Transit entered into a contract with Kinkisharyo International LLC for the maintenance of the River LINE fleet vehicles. NJ Transit notes it will assume oversight of the River LINE service, the maintenance of the right-of-way and the light-rail station maintenance.

The agency says that after several years of working closely together to assess the conditions of the River LINE with its contractor, Alstom, they began to transition the light- rail system to NJ Transit in early September. The transition is set to be fully complete in the first quarter of this year.

“The River LINE is a vital connector for residents and businesses across South Jersey,” Singleton said. “Investments like these not only enhance the quality and reliability of service, but also reaffirm NJ Transit’s commitment to strengthening our region’s infrastructure and supporting economic growth. I remain hopeful that these are the types of improvements we will continue to see in the months ahead.”

NJ Transit is working with Kinkisharyo to rehabilitate the interior passenger areas of the vehicles completely. Improvements include new LED lighting, replaced seating, new flooring, updated signage and more to enhance the on-board customer experience. Further, Kinkisharyo is set to perform a top-to-bottom set of inspections on the light-rail vehicles to ensure they remain in a state of good repair. NJ Transit says it plans to upgrade 14 light-rail vehicles as part of this program. The agency is working concurrently to develop a request for proposal to fully replace the entire River LINE fleet.

As part of the enhancements, NJ Transit has also installed real-time arrival information on the River LINE platforms. River LINE customers now have access to live departure times at every station and through the NJ Transit mobile app.