New Jersey Gov. Sherrill issues executive order to improve NJ Transit commuter experience

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill has issued Executive Order No. 16, which requires New Jersey Transit (NJ Transit) to improve commuter experience.

“Every New Jerseyan deserves a transit system that is safe, clean, accessible and reliable,” Sherrill said. “This executive order is about delivering cleaner stations, clearer communication and more dependable service across NJ Transit. We are listening to riders, holding ourselves accountable and making the improvements necessary to ensure that rail and bus transit work better for everyone who uses it.”

The executive order has two parts. Within 45 days of signing, the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) Commissioner will develop and send the governor a comprehensive plan to improve the rider experience. The executive order asks the plan to focus on the following priority areas:

Cleanliness of NJ Transit stations, stops, buses and rail cars.

Accessibility of NJ Transit-owned properties, including escalators and boarding areas.

Public safety, including lighting, cameras and law enforcement presence at stations and stops.

The digital experience for riders, with a focus on the usability and reliability of real-time tracking features on the NJ Transit website and mobile app.

In the 45 days following the delivery of the plan, NJ Transit will fast-track implementation of the highest priority initiatives so that, by June 22, NJ Transit riders begin to see immediate improvements toward a safer, cleaner and more reliable ride.

“New Jersey residents deserve a world-class transit system and Governor Sherrill’s executive order is a clear demonstration of our shared commitment to improving the customer experience for all New Jersey Transit riders,” said NJ Transit Chair and Acting NJDOT Commissioner Priya Jain. “The goals of the executive order and the focus on public engagement will help in moving our transportation system forward, and I look forward to working with NJ Transit CEO and President Kris Kolluri in executing the governor’s vision.”

The full executive order can be found on NJ Transit's website.