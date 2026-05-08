SEPTA launches multi-rider feature for contactless payments

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) is launching a multi-rider feature for contactless payments. Riders on all modes—buses, subways, trolleys and regional rail—can tap their credit or debit card or mobile wallet at a fare validator to pay the fares for up to five riders.

Until now, this feature was relegated to a SEPTA Key card. SEPTA says expanding the feature offering to contactless payments provides convenience for groups who may not want to plan their trips in advance, purchase a physical Key card or use cash to pay their fares.

In addition to the added convenience for regular riders, SEPTA notes the launch comes in time for the agency to welcome visitors for sporting events this summer, including the PGA Championship, FIFA World Cup and MLB All-Star Game.

“Rolling out this technology is another way we are making SEPTA easier to navigate for both first-time visitors and regular riders,” said SEPTA General Manager Scott Sauer. “With the influx of people expected to flood the system this summer, the multi-rider feature will make travel more efficient and seamless for groups heading to the sports complex and other destinations across the city and region.”

SEPTA launched contactless payment technology on buses and metro in September 2023, expanding it to regional rail last April.

According to SEPTA, contactless payment usage is up 20% from last year, representing more than 50% of bus and metro fare payments and 23% of regional rail single trip purchases. During large events, contactless usage spikes by as much as 25%, according to the agency.

SEPTA notes that contactless fares cost the same as Travel Wallet with two free transfers for bus and metro trips.