SEPTA expands contactless payments to Regional Rail

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) has expanded contactless payment options to Regional Rail.

“Deploying this technology systemwide is a major achievement,” said SEPTA Board Chair Kenneth E. Lawrence Jr. “With this expansion to Regional Rail, SEPTA is the first commuter rail network in the country to accept contactless payments.”

The agency notes Regional Rail riders can now tap any credit or debit card, in physical form or through mobile wallets using Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay at a turnstile or platform validator. Customers must tap on and tap off, just like the SEPTA Key Card. SEPTA notes Regional Rail contactless fares are the same as the current Travel Wallet fares.

SEPTA launched contactless payment technology in September 2023. Since then, the agency says it has generated $31 million in revenue from contactless payments.

“This technology makes SEPTA more convenient for customers who may not want to plan their trips in advance, purchase a physical Key Card or use cash to pay their fares – just tap and go,” said SEPTA Interim General Manager Scott A. Sauer. “Increasing efficiency will help us continue to rebuild our ridership and support the major events coming to Philadelphia in 2026.”

SEPTA says customers paying for Regional Rail or Transit with Apple Pay can also use Express Mode. With Express Mode, riders do not need to wake or unlock their iPhone or Apple Watch to ride on SEPTA – just hold the device near a reader to pay with Apple Pay.

The agency notes any validator with credit card icons displayed on the screen is ready to accept contactless payments. According to SEPTA, customers traveling to or from New Jersey on SEPTA cannot use contactless payments at this time, but it is working to install validators at these stations.