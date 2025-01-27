SEPTA awards $211 million contract to Cubic Transportation Systems for SEPTA Key 2.0

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) has awarded a $211 million contract to Cubic Transportation Systems, Inc. for the design, installation and operation of its new fare payment system, SEPTA Key 2.0. According to the authority, SEPTA Key 2.0 is a next-generation system that will substantially improve the customer experience.

“SEPTA’s current fare payment system is outdated and overdue for an upgrade,” said SEPTA Board Chair Kenneth E. Lawrence Jr. “It was designed more than a decade ago, and as this technology continues to rapidly evolve, SEPTA must make this critical investment now.”

SEPTA notes the SEPTA Key 2.0 system will be more reliable and easier to use for customers by providing new functionality, including virtual Key Cards, supporting equity-focused fare policies and enhancing the website, mobile app and call center.

“A consistent and modern fare payment system is fundamental to SEPTA’s success,” said SEPTA Interim General Manager Scott A. Sauer. “It is one of the pillars of our system, along with safety, reliability and cleanliness. This state-of-good-repair project is necessary to achieve continued ridership growth.”

SEPTA notes a customer outreach campaign was conducted to help guide the direction of SEPTA Key 2.0. SEPTA released its request for proposals in spring of 2023 and completed an extensive review of the bids it received.

“We are deeply grateful to the SEPTA Board for their vote of confidence,” said Cubic Transportation Systems President Peter Torrellas. “We look forward to modernizing Philadelphia’s transit system with fare collection technology that we have designed and customized for major cities around the world. As we deploy our technology, we will partner closely with SEPTA to ensure Philadelphia’s transit system is state-of-the-art, providing an enhanced experience for all riders.”

SEPTA notes design and implementation of SEPTA Key 2.0 is expected to begin immediately, with an estimated completion date of 2029.