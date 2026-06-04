IndyGo to launch upgraded MyKey+ fare collection system July 1

Indianapolis Public Transportation Corporation (IndyGo) is set to MyKey+, an e-fare collection system powered by Masabi, that the agency says will make it easier and more convenient to ride IndyGo starting on July 1. The upgrade brings riders a new branded app and smart card under the MyKey+ name.

“The launch of MyKey+ builds upon the success of IndyGo’s existing fare system while introducing new tools that make paying for transit easier, more flexible and more equitable for our riders,” said IndyGo President and CEO Jennifer Pyrz. “Importantly, these upgrades maintain access for cash-paying customers while expanding the convenience and consistency of the rider experience across our network.”

Riders will be able to open a MyKey+ account online or by downloading the MyKey+ app. Riders interested in using a smart card can obtain their new MyKey+ card at the Care Center Desk at the Julia M. Carson Transit Center (CTC), by calling the customer care center or by attending an open house session at the CTC in July or August.

MyKey+ is also part of EZFare, a regional fare collection system that enables riders to purchase tickets and passes across multiple transit agencies spanning Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Michigan, West Virginia and Pennsylvania.

While MyKey+ hosts some of the same benefits as the current system, including online account management and balance protection, IndyGo says riders will see several new features with MyKey+:

Fare capping benefits without needing to create a user account : Riders won’t need to register for a MyKey+ account to gain access to fare capping benefits, the system will keep track automatically.

: Riders won’t need to register for a MyKey+ account to gain access to fare capping benefits, the system will keep track automatically. Negative balance: Riders can get one more ride to ensure they’re are not stranded.

Riders can get one more ride to ensure they’re are not stranded. Multiple riders: Riders can pay multiple people’s fares using one form of payment, enabling more convenient group travel.

Riders can pay multiple people’s fares using one form of payment, enabling more convenient group travel. A new retail network: Riders can visit more than 100 local retailers to add money to MyKey+ accounts, using cash or card.

Riders can visit more than 100 local retailers to add money to MyKey+ accounts, using cash or card. More validators onboard bus rapid transit (BRT) buses: Riders will be able to pay fares on-bus as IndyGo moves away from off-board fare payment at BRT stations.

“EZFare continues to go from strength-to-strength, providing a world-leading example of the power of a regional fare collection system. It continues to grow both in terms of geography but also consistently delivering cutting edge technology innovations,” said Masabi CEO Brian Zanghi. “This announcement from IndyGo is a perfect illustration of the power of Justride SaaS platform and how it is able to consistently develop and evolve making journeys seamless for riders across Indianapolis.”

The transition from MyKey to MyKey+ will happen over two months according to the following timeline: