Masabi, Equans and Transit app partner with Williamsburg Area Transit Authority to improve ticketing and trip planning

Williamsburg Area Transit Authority (WATA), Masabi, Equans and the Transit app have partnered together to improve fare and trip planning for riders. Riders can now purchase tickets using the Transit app, which combines fare payment with trip planning, real-time tracking, crowding information and multimodal connections.

“WATA is excited to introduce mobile ticketing for our customers. This new convenient ticketing option will make our services more accessible to our riders," said WATA Executive Director Matthew Scalia. “Thanks to our partners Transit, Masabi and Equans for providing the best technologies for our buses and riders.”

The new integration was made in partnership with Masabi, which will also deliver its Justride Onboard Validators. When boarding, riders can simply scan the activated ticket on the validator.

Masabi says Transit app has used its Justride SDK to facilitate the integration, which is part of an agency-wide modernization that includes Equans’ NAVINEO Computer Aided Dispatch/Automatic Vehicle Location (CAD/AVL) providing real-time dispatch functionalities for detour or trip cancellation information, an Automatic Voice Annunciation (AVA) supplying data to interior next stop signage and ADA-compliant announcements.

“There is no reason why towns and cities such as Williamsburg should not share the same rider expectations for their services as larger cities like Washington and New York, so it’s only right that their transit agencies should have access to the same kinds of technology at a level that is affordable and quick to deploy,” said Masabi CEO Brian Zanghi. “Thanks to the integrations between the Transit app and Masabi, which now supports 35 transit agencies across the United States, riders in Williamsburg will be able to plan their journeys, locate their next bus, pay their fares and ride – all through a single app. We look forward to continuing our work together in the years to come.”