INIT and Seattle-area transit partners make open payment upgrade

INIT and Sound Transit have partnered to launch open payments on the ORCA regional fare payment system. The teams says this upgrade empowers riders across six agencies in the Puget Sound region to tap and ride transit using a contactless credit or debit card or mobile wallet.

Contactless payment options now accepted by the system include Visa, Mastercard, Discover Network or American Express cards, as well as Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay mobile wallets. The team notes that the new feature will have an impact on the region’s ability to manage demand as Seattle prepares to host an estimated 750,000 fans during the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“Open payments reduce barriers and make transit the easy choice for everyday riders and visitors alike,” said ORCA Director Chris McKnight. “By partnering with INIT, people can now ride with the cards and devices they already carry.”

Since implementation, the system has recorded major milestones, including 82 million ORCA card taps at its one-year anniversary. As of now, 79% of fares are paid using ORCA.

ORCA supports travel across buses, ferries and light rail for six regional partner agencies: Sound Transit, King County Metro, Community Transit, Everett Transit, Kitsap Transit and Pierce Transit.