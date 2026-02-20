Sound Transit, ORCA launch tap to pay across Puget Sound region

One Regional Card for All (ORCA) and Sound Transit are launching tap to pay capabilities that will allow riders to use contactless credit cards, debit cards and digital wallets to pay for transit across the Puget Sound region in Northwestern Washington state, beginning on Feb. 23.

Riders can now tap their contactless Visa, Mastercard, Discover or American Express credit or debit cards—or cards in digital wallets on a smartphone or smartwatch—using Apple Pay, Google Pay or Samsung Pay to cover the cost of their trip.

“The addition of tap to pay is a major milestone for transit in King County,” said King County Executive Girmay Zahilay. “It brings our system into the modern era and makes everyday trips more convenient for riders while opening the door for more people to choose transit. As we prepare to welcome the world to our region this summer, visitors will be able to explore King County with the same seamless experience.”

This new feature comes as Seattle and the Puget Sound region prepare to host several large events in 2026. With many international visitors expected in the region for events, like the FIFA World Cup, the agencies say tap to pay simplifies transit and aligns with global expectations for convenient payment options.

“Adding tap to pay is a major step forward in how our region moves people and delivers on our commitment to making Puget Sound a modern, transit-friendly destination,” said OCRA Joint Board Chair and King County Metro Mobility Division Director Christina O’Claire. “By giving visitors the ability to tap and ride using the cards they already carry, ORCA is removing barriers and creating a welcoming and inclusive transit experience. This launch ensures our regional transit system is easy to use and benefits both residents and the global community we’re preparing to host.”

ORCA cards will still be issued and accepted across the region on buses, trains and ferries alongside the rollout of tap to pay. ORCA cards continue to facilitate free or reduced fare programs such as ORCA LIFT, Senior RRFP, Disabled RRFP, Youth and those with employer or organization sponsored ORCA cards.

The agencies note riders enrolled in one of these programs should continue to use ORCA to continue receiving benefits. Tap to pay is also soon coming to Kitsap Transit Fast Ferries, Foot Ferries and King County Water Taxi. Riders paying with contactless credit or debit cards are charged an adult fare and will still receive the ORCA 2-hour transfer window benefit, allowing for free transfers across Puget Sound.

The agencies note that customers will not be able to pay for multiple riders or groups using one card or device. Every rider will need their own payment method. For riders with both an ORCA card and a credit or debit card in Google or Apple Wallets, the card reader should default to charging the digital ORCA card when tapped.

For Apple Pay users with Express Mode enabled, riders can hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near a card reader to ride transit across the Puget Sound Region without having to unlock or wake up their device. Additionally, with power reserve, if an iPhone’s battery is fully depleted, it can still be used to ride transit for multiple hours after the device has powered off.