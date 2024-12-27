CDTA opens its third mobility hub, Manning Boulevard Mobility Hub

In partnership with St. Peter’s Health Partners and the city of Albany, N.Y., the Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) has opened its third mobility hub in the region on South Manning Boulevard, near the entrance of St. Peter’s Hospital.

“We are very excited to add a third mobility hub to encourage transit use and make it easier and more convenient for customers, pedestrians and motorists to travel throughout the city of Albany,” said CDTA CEO Carm Basile. “By bringing together our mobility services in one accessible area, the hub demonstrates our commitment to our customers and to sustainable transportation. CDTA thanks St. Peter’s Hospital and the city of Albany for its contributions in making this project a reality.”

Mobility hubs help to integrate different modes of transportation within a single location that gives customers improved connections between bus routes, comfortable waiting areas and safe pedestrian access. The hubs feature upgraded waiting areas with high-level lighting, heated shelters and sidewalks. Customers using the Manning Boulevard Mobility Hub will be able to access several transit routes and CDPHP Cycle! (bike share). Route #106 will stop at the mobility hub beginning in January and Route #13 New Scotland Avenue in June. The Manning Boulevard Mobility Hub has been designed to be part of the urban neighborhood and to complement St. Peter’s Hospital.

"Thank you to CDTA for making this important investment along one of Albany's busiest corridors,” said Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan. “St. Peter's employs thousands of people — a significant portion of whom travel into the city each day. Making it easier to utilize public transportation reduces overall traffic, lessens our impact on the environment and makes our streets safer for all. Whether you ride a CDTA bus or utilize CDPHP Cycle, the Manning Boulevard Mobility Hub is a welcome addition to the Buckingham/New Scotland neighborhoods."

“The St. Peter’s Hospital campus is part of a thriving and diverse area of Albany, home to thousands of city residents, as well as numerous businesses, human services, educational and health care facilities,” said St. Peter Senior Vice President of Hospital Operations Kim Baker. “Manning Boulevard is one of the key corridors for access to our campus and other parts of the Capital Region and — thanks to CDTA and the city of Albany — our colleagues, patients and visitors now have this modern, attractive Manning Boulevard Mobility Hub at their service. Our staff have already benefited from this project, with improved pedestrian signage and LED crossing lights that have vastly improved visibility, assisting them in safely crossing South Manning Blvd., which intersects our campus.”

This is CDTA’s third mobility hub. The first, the Gateway Mobility Hub in Schenectady, was completed in November 2023 and the second, the Liberty Square Mobility Hub in Troy, N.Y., opened in October 2024. CDTA plans to open at least one new hub every 18 months.