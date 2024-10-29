CDTA cuts ribbon on second mobility hub,

The Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA), in partnership with the city of Troy, N.Y., cut the ribbon on the region’s second mobility hub in the Little Italy neighborhood at the corner of 4th and Liberty streets.

“This mobility hub will encourage public transit use and make it easier for customers, pedestrians and motorists to travel throughout the city of Troy,” said CDTA CEO Carm Basile. “By having CDTA’s menu of mobility options in one place, it will simplify access for customers and highlight CDTA's work in this area. CDTA thanks its community partners for their contributions in making this project a reality, as it enhances mobility solutions in Troy.”

CDTA notes mobility hubs integrate different modes of transportation and create a single location that gives customers choices with improved connections between bus routes, comfortable waiting areas and safe pedestrian access. Customers will be able to access CDTA transit routes, DRIVE (car share) and CDPHP Cycle!. The authority says the Liberty Square Mobility Hub has been designed to be part of the urban neighborhood and to complement surrounding developments.

"Making public transit more accessible and convenient is a win for our quality of life, our economy and our environment. I'm grateful that CDTA is investing in Troy and in the Senate, I will continue pushing to strengthen our regional transportation network," said New York State Sen. Jacob Ashby (R-43).

“The Liberty Square Mobility Hub continues the revitalization of our Little Italy neighborhood through more walkability, safer vehicle and pedestrian crossings, a bike sharing and car sharing stations. Thank you to Carm and CDTA for the strong partnership and building our neighborhoods block by block,” said Mayor of Troy Carmella R. Mantello.

CDTA opened its first mobility hub at Gateway Plaza in Schenectady in November 2023.