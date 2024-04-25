CDTA awards contract to build two mobility hubs

The Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) Board of Directors awarded a $2.9 million contract to Carver Construction to build two new mobility hubs at its April 24 meeting.

Mobility hubs integrate different modes of transportation and create a single location that gives customers choices with improved connections between bus routes, comfortable waiting areas and safe pedestrian access. Customers will be able to access CDTA transit routes, DRIVE (car share) and CDPHP Cycle! (bike share). Each hub is designed to be part of the urban neighborhood and to compliment surrounding developments. CDTA opened its first Mobility Hub in downtown Schenectady, N.Y., in December 2023.

“After the success of the Gateway Mobility Hub in Schenectady, the CDTA Board of Directors is excited to continue to grow the mobility hub connect in our region,” said CDTA Board Chairman Jayme Lahut. “These projects will improve transit accessibility and allow customers to use our full menu of mobility options. We look forward to providing the community with a more seamless way to travel.”

In partnership with the city of Troy, CDTA will construct the Liberty Square Mobility Hub in the Little Italy neighborhood at the corner of 4th and Liberty St. The project will complement the city’s streetscape improvements recently completed along 4th St. CDTA and the city of Troy started work on this project in 2021 and have received input from the Little Italy community throughout the process.

The Liberty Square hub will provide a unique design and inspirate intersection and pedestrian improvements consistent with the direction of the Little Italy neighborhood.

In partnership with the city of Albany, CDTA will build a Manning Boulevard Mobility Hub. It will be located just outside of St. Peter’s Hospital on South Manning Boulevard. The mobility hub will create an upgraded customer experience by enhancing waiting areas for transit users and improving pedestrian infrastructure and access. St. Peter’s is a recent addition to CDTA’s growing Universal Access program, which will make the development of a mobility a welcome addition for employees traveling to and from work at the hospital and surrounding developments.

With the contract for these projects awarded to Carver Construction, construction schedules will be created and CDTA will continue to keep the public informed on traffic patterns and road closures. Construction is expected to begin during the next few months and both projects are expected to be completed by fall 2024.