CDTA, community partners cut ribbon on Gateway Mobility Hub

The Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA), Schenectady County Metroplex Development Authority and other community partners cut the ribbon to the Gateway Mobility Hub in Schenectady, N.Y., on Dec. 12.

The Gateway Mobility Hub is a transit-specific focus area that will accommodate up to 10 transit routes, including CDTA’s Red Line bus rapid transit, DRIVE (car share) and CDPHP Cycle (bikeshare). The increased access to mobility options will further the city’s redevelopment and enhances the development of the lower State Street area, which has seen new apartments, restaurants and other commercial development. The Gateway Mobility Hub is designed to complement the development while providing easy access to CDTA for students and staff at nearby SUNY Schenectady.

“This mobility hub will stimulate CDTA activity and allow customers, pedestrians and motorists a seamless way to travel through the city of Schenectady and surrounding areas,” said CDTA CEO Carm Basile. “This is CDTA’s first mobility hub and it will allow important connections between transit services and our growing menu, as well as offer more mobility options. Having them in one place will showcase this work and make access easier for our customers. Thank you to our community partners who helped make this project and our ability to enhance mobility solutions in Schenectady.”

Improvements that are part of the Gateway Mobility Hub include new sidewalks with snow and ice melt systems, upgraded traffic signals, a bus-only turnoff and a new enclosed waiting area. The project also includes improvements to Gateway Plaza Park, with new lighting, seating and landscaping. Adjacent parking spaces and electric vehicle charging stations have also been added.

“The CDTA Board of Directors is proud to see this project completed and increase transit accessibility in the area,” said CDTA Board Chairman Jayme Lahut. “The Gateway Mobility Hub will also fuel the regional economy as more people will be able to access the city’s redevelopment of lower State Street. The design of the Hub is consistent with the surrounding development, further complementing the work that is happening in Schenectady. It was fantastic to work with our community partners to increase transit options.”

The project is a partnership between CDTA, the city of Schenectady, Schenectady Metroplex and Schenectady County. The total cost of the project is $4 million, with more than 80 percent of the funding coming from federal sources.

“I am proud to have this one-of-a-kind mobility hub in Schenectady. This connectivity adds value to the casino, apartments in downtown, the residents of the Stockade and it also creates opportunity for everyone to take advantage of the investment that has taken place in the city of Schenectady,” said City of Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy.

“Metroplex is pleased to have collaborated with CDTA on the Gateway Mobility Hub, another significant investment in the Lower State Street neighborhood,” said David Hogenkamp, Metroplex executive director. “By demolishing a vacant bus station and purchasing this site, we set the stage for CDTA to create a regional transportation center in our new downtown that will make it easier for our residents to access multiple transportation modes in one central location.”