City of Austin Council approves North Lamar Transit Center and South Congress Transit Center Station Area Vision Plans

The city of Austin, Texas, Council recently approved the North Lamar Transit Center and South Congress Transit Center Station Area Vision Plans, two documents that provide a roadmap into the two Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority (CapMetro)-owned properties and the neighborhoods immediately surrounding them.

The city notes both transit centers serve as transfer stations for several of CapMetro’s busiest bus routes but sit adjacent to highways and car-centric land uses, significantly reducing nearby residents’ ability to access the facilities without driving. The plans envision equitable transit-oriented development within a half-mile of the centers that would enhance walkability and unlock new opportunities for other community benefits including affordable housing.

According to the city, each planning document includes a review of existing conditions, as well as a vision of how the transit centers and the station areas could evolve over the coming years. As part of the recommendations to implement the vision, the plan includes a future land use map to guide growth and development around the station areas.

“Our planning teams worked hard over two years to gather and incorporate feedback from the communities surrounding these two transit centers,” said Austin Planning Department Director Lauren Middleton-Pratt. “Through close collaboration with the Austinites who live, work and travel around these neighborhoods and transit centers, we’ve put together a pair of blueprints for growth that expands accessibility, equity, and affordability.”

Starting in 2023, the city and CapMetro conducted outreach in a variety of ways to ensure voices not often heard through traditional engagement forums were reached. Engagement strategies included nearly 20,000 postcards sent to residents and property owners near the transit centers, online surveys, in-person community workshops, focus group meetings, tabling events and neighborhood business walks to better understand the local lived experience in the station areas. The city says the feedback collected during that process served as a foundation that guided and influenced the vision plans’ development.

“The approval of these vision plans is a significant milestone for CapMetro and the future of the city of Austin,” said CapMetro Executive Vice President, Chief Strategic Planning and Development Officer Sharmila Mukherjee. “By developing the areas around both the North Lamar Transit Center and South Congress Transit Center, we can intentionally grow alongside our region while simultaneously increasing access to public transportation to better serve our community.”