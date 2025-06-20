MTA kicks off major renovation, upgrade project at three Metro-North stations in the Bronx

Major accessibility upgrades and renovations are coming to three Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) Metro-North Railroad stations along the Harlem Line in the Bronx, including Williams Bridge, Woodlawn and Botanical Garden.

“We’re slashing fares and increasing frequencies in the Bronx so that Metro-North serves New Yorkers just as well as it does our suburban customers,” said MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber. “This project makes sure that these new and old customers will have first class, modern and accessible stations, so Bronxites can take full advantage of the access Metro-North provides to jobs, education and all that the region has to offer.”

Crews will completely rebuild the Williams Bridge and Woodlawn stations and make them accessible with new elevators at each platform for a total of four elevators across the two stations. Utility relocation has already begun at Woodlawn Station. Workers will replace both platforms at each station to add an internal system that melts snow as it falls to prevent buildup automatically, and they will replace platform foundations and piers. They will also fully replace the stairways on both platforms, extend the platforms and make additional station upgrades.

At Botanical Garden Station, crews will renew all elements of the station to ensure that they remain in a state of good repair and replace both elevators. They will also perform structural repairs to both platforms with full replacement of select piers and platform sections, upgrade stairs, ramps and walkways, replace the historic wood canopy and build new canopy shelters on the southbound platform. They will rebuild ramps that are ADA compliant and perform other station upgrades.

“The Bronx relies on these three stations for fast, reliable connections to Manhattan and Westchester. It’s time to make them accessible to everyone,” said MTA Construction and Development President Jamie Torres-Springer. “We’re excited to turn Woodlawn, Williams Bridge and Botanical Gardens into the world-class stations our customers deserve, and we’re ready to do it better, faster and cheaper than ever before.”

Metro-North President Justin Vonashek added, “These three stations are used by thousands of people each day in the Bronx with connections to the subway, [New York City Transit] buses and even a Bee Line bus stop nearby to take people to Westchester County. This project continues to confirm the MTA’s dedication to creating a public transit system that is accessible to everyone with the most modern amenities available.”

The project will require work to be performed concurrently at all three stations with work on the railroad right-of-way. Long-term, continuous track outages will be provided to support the project. Each station and platform shall remain boardable for the full duration of the project.

Innovative construction phasing will be required to maintain service at each platform. This may include the use of partial platform closures, temporary platforms, temporary staircases and temporary ramps. The MTA says it will coordinate with NYC Parks, NYC Transportation, Con Edison and NYC Environmental Protection.

“Whether on the subway or Metro-North, ensuring the Bronx has accessible transit is a top priority of the MTA,” said MTA Chief Accessibility Officer Quemuel Arroyo. “The investment in these stations is part of our broader commitment to building a transit network that works for everyone—enabling people with disabilities, older adults and caregivers with strollers to navigate the entire MTA system safely and independently.”